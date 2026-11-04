ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Announces 3% DA Hike; Moves SC Over Arrears Case

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali, while moving the Supreme Court challenging contempt proceedings against its chief secretary over an affidavit filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court over payment of DA/DR (Dearness Relief) arrears .

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the DA hike as a Diwali gift that will benefit around eight lakh employees and pensioners in the state.

"Today, as a Diwali gift to eight lakh employees and pensioners in Punjab, the DA has been increased by three percent. With the latest hike, the DA will rise to 53 per cent. The government announced a DA hike of 11 per cent two months back, involving a financial outgo of Rs 3,988 crore," Mann said.

The increased DA will be released in December and paid along with the salaries and pensions of November, he said.

The Chief Minister said, "The employees are the backbone of our government, and we are fully committed to their welfare, rights, and betterment. Best wishes for Diwali to all employees and their families.".

According to Mann, the DA hike will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 363 crore.

The Chief Minister noted that when his government assumed power in 2022, employees were receiving a 28 percent DA and now the rate has gone up to 53 per cent.

He said that of the 11 per cent DA announced two months ago, eight per cent hike has been implemented and the additional three per cent has been added now.