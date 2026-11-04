Punjab Govt Announces 3% DA Hike; Moves SC Over Arrears Case
CM Bhagwant Mann says the increased DA will be released in December and paid along with the salaries and pensions of November.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali, while moving the Supreme Court challenging contempt proceedings against its chief secretary over an affidavit filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court over payment of DA/DR (Dearness Relief) arrears .
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the DA hike as a Diwali gift that will benefit around eight lakh employees and pensioners in the state.
"Today, as a Diwali gift to eight lakh employees and pensioners in Punjab, the DA has been increased by three percent. With the latest hike, the DA will rise to 53 per cent. The government announced a DA hike of 11 per cent two months back, involving a financial outgo of Rs 3,988 crore," Mann said.
The increased DA will be released in December and paid along with the salaries and pensions of November, he said.
The Chief Minister said, "The employees are the backbone of our government, and we are fully committed to their welfare, rights, and betterment. Best wishes for Diwali to all employees and their families.".
According to Mann, the DA hike will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 363 crore.
The Chief Minister noted that when his government assumed power in 2022, employees were receiving a 28 percent DA and now the rate has gone up to 53 per cent.
He said that of the 11 per cent DA announced two months ago, eight per cent hike has been implemented and the additional three per cent has been added now.
According to government data, this hike will result in approximately Rs 1,088 crore being credited to the employees' accounts on an annual basis.
Regarding the other demands of the employees, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government's doors are always open for dialogue. "The government's doors are open to discuss any demands the employees may have. They can come and speak with the government whenever they wish. The government's objective is to improve people's standard of living," he said.
Highlighting that 71,777 government jobs have been provided so far, Mann said that another 600 additional appointments will be made soon.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court regarding the payment of DA/DR arrears for employees and pensioners. The government has challenged the criminal contempt of court proceedings initiated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Punjab chief secretary.
This matter pertains to an affidavit filed in the High Court, which provided information regarding the payment of DA/DR arrears to state employees and pensioners.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had prima facie found that the affidavit might have contained deliberately incorrect information regarding the status of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Punjab government in the Supreme Court. Following this, criminal contempt of court proceedings were initiated against the Chief Secretary.
In a petition filed in the Supreme Court, the Punjab government has argued that the Supreme Court Registry informed them about new defects only after the hearing in the High Court had taken place. The government stated that, despite this situation, criminal contempt of court proceedings were initiated against the chief secretary and argued that a case of civil contempt of court regarding the same matter was already pending in the High Court. Consequently, the initiation of separate criminal contempt proceedings has also been challenged.