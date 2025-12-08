ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Girl, Thrown Into Canal By Father, Reappears Alive After Two Months; Appeal For His Release

Ferozepur: Punjab’s Ferozepur district was rocked by a dramatic turn of events when a 17-year-old girl, previously presumed dead after her father allegedly pushed her into a canal, reappeared alive two months later. While recounting her shocking tale, she urged authorities to release her father, arrested for her “murder”, from jail.

On Sunday, the teen appeared before the media and recounted her ordeal and miraculous escape from the canal. A school dropout, the girl is the eldest of four sisters, with her family also comprising her mother and father, who is now in central jail for “honour killing”.

The incident took place on September 29, when the minor’s father, Surjit Singh, allegedly tied her hands and pushed her into a canal over an alleged “illicit relationship.” The horrific assault happened in the presence of her mother and three younger sisters. Police reported that Singh recorded a video of the act, which later went viral.

Ferozepur City Police registered a murder case following a complaint by the girl’s cousin and arrested Singh.

Speaking to the media, the teen described how she managed to stay alive despite her hands being tied. “When I fell into the canal, the ropes around my wrists loosened immediately, and it opened. I caught hold of an iron grill on the bank of the canal. I struggled for a few hours holding onto the grill and finally came out of the canal safely,” she said.

Police said some passers-by spotted her struggling and rescued her. She had been undergoing treatment at a place for the last two months, which she declined to disclose, they said.