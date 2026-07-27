ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Gangrape Case: Two Accused Arrested, Car Used In Crime Seized, Three Still Absconding

Mansa: In a major development in the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Punjab's Mansa, police have arrested two of the five accused and recovered the car allegedly used in the crime. Three other accused are still absconding.

Mansa DSP (Detective) Jaswinder Singh said that a case was registered at Mansa City Police Station after a minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped. Acting swiftly, the police booked five accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said two of the accused have been arrested and the car allegedly used in the crime has also been seized. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining three accused, who are currently on the run.

The victim's family had earlier said their daughter worked as a trainee at a beauty parlour located near their home. When she failed to reach the parlour one afternoon, they began searching for her.