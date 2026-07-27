Punjab Gangrape Case: Two Accused Arrested, Car Used In Crime Seized, Three Still Absconding
Two accused were arrested in Mansa's minor gangrape case, with police recovering the alleged vehicle and searching for three others.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Mansa: In a major development in the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Punjab's Mansa, police have arrested two of the five accused and recovered the car allegedly used in the crime. Three other accused are still absconding.
Mansa DSP (Detective) Jaswinder Singh said that a case was registered at Mansa City Police Station after a minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped. Acting swiftly, the police booked five accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
He said two of the accused have been arrested and the car allegedly used in the crime has also been seized. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining three accused, who are currently on the run.
The victim's family had earlier said their daughter worked as a trainee at a beauty parlour located near their home. When she failed to reach the parlour one afternoon, they began searching for her.
During the search, they found her unconscious inside a house. The family alleged that five youths pushed them aside and fled the spot in a car. They then rushed the girl to a hospital for medical examination.
The family alleged that the minor had been subjected to gangrape and demanded strict action against all those involved.
Earlier, a doctor at the Civil Hospital said that the girl was brought to the hospital unconscious by her family. Based on the family's allegations of gangrape, the hospital informed the woman doctor on duty, conducted a complete medical examination, and later the police initiated action in the case.
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