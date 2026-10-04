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Punjab: Former Sarpanch Killed By Two Men On Bike In Ludhiana, Probe Underway

The incident happened when the former sarpanch, Navtej Singh, alias Neetu, 60, was going home in an Innova car.

At the scene of crime.
At the scene of crime. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ludhiana: A former sarpanch was killed by two bike-borne assailants in village Manewal under Ladowal police station of Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Saturday night.

The incident happened when the former sarpanch, Navtej Singh, alias Neetu, 60, was going home in an Innova car.

According to officials, the attackers suddenly surrounded his car near the toll plaza and opened fire, after which the former sarpanch was hit by several bullets and was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, where he was declared dead.

Station House Officer Sukhwinder Singh said, “The body of Navtej Singh has been kept at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana. The postmortem examination will be done today. In the initial investigation, it seems to be a case of old enmity. When this incident happened, he was returning from his farm. The bike riders fired about 10 rounds.”

The SHO said that Navtej had previously served as the sarpanch of Manewal village during the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government, and later extended political support to both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The police said they received information about the bullet injury of the former sarpanch late in the evening. Forensic teams are investigating the case. CCTV footage is also being examined. According to the initial investigation, the reason for the murder is said to be mutual enmity.

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  3. Amritsar: Mentally Unstable Woman Attacks Female Neighbour, Her Eight-year-old Child

TAGGED:

LUDHIANA POLICE
FORMER SARPANCH KILLED
FORMER SARPANCH MURDER
DMCH LUDHIANA
FORMER SARPANCH KILLED

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