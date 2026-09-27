Punjab: Former ED Officer Quits Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Over ‘Differences Of Opinion’
He had joined the party in the presence of Manpreet Singh Ayali and Tarsem Singh on September 23; he announced resignation via a Facebook post.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: Four days after joining the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, Niranjan Singh, a retired deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate, on Sunday resigned from the party, citing differences on various issues.
Singh, who had joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in the presence of party leaders Manpreet Singh Ayali and Tarsem Singh on September 23, announced the resignation via a Facebook post.
"I am dissociating myself from Akali Dal Waris Punjab De. I had extended my support to Akali Dal Waris Punjab De regarding issues such as the drug problem in Punjab, rampant corruption, gangsters, extortion, and the involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking,” Singh wrote on Facebook. “However, I have differences of opinion on certain issues that are non-negotiable for me. The conduct of individuals in public life should align with the Constitution of India. I wish them well."
He did not elaborate on the specific issues that led to his resignation.
Singh has served as the deputy director at the Enforcement Directorate's Jalandhar office. In Punjab, he is known for leading the crucial investigation into the multi-crore Jagdish Singh Bhola drug syndicate and money laundering case. During the investigation of this high-profile case, he subjected several prominent political leaders, including former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, to rigorous questioning. Amidst the probe, he was transferred to West Bengal, a move that was stayed by the High Court. He is the first ED officer of deputy director rank in Punjab to directly enter active politics after leaving government service.
Akali Dal Waris Punjab De is led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently incarcerated in Assam in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.
Punjab is set to go to polls early next year.
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