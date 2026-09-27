ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Former ED Officer Quits Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Over ‘Differences Of Opinion’

Chandigarh: Four days after joining the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, Niranjan Singh, a retired deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate, on Sunday resigned from the party, citing differences on various issues.

Singh, who had joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in the presence of party leaders Manpreet Singh Ayali and Tarsem Singh on September 23, announced the resignation via a Facebook post.

"I am dissociating myself from Akali Dal Waris Punjab De. I had extended my support to Akali Dal Waris Punjab De regarding issues such as the drug problem in Punjab, rampant corruption, gangsters, extortion, and the involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking,” Singh wrote on Facebook. “However, I have differences of opinion on certain issues that are non-negotiable for me. The conduct of individuals in public life should align with the Constitution of India. I wish them well."

He did not elaborate on the specific issues that led to his resignation.