Punjab: Five Killed In Car Crash On Bathinda-Bikaner Highway Due To Dense Fog

The mangled car on the Bathinda-Bikaner National Highway ( ETV Bharat )

Bathinda: A horrific road accident, killing five people, occurred on the Bathinda-Bikaner National Highway, Punjab, early morning on Saturday due to dense fog. A car with a Gujarat registration number rammed into the divider near Pathrala village in Bathinda district. As a result, five people, including a woman constable, died. After the incident was reported, police from Sangat police station rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of AIIMS Bathinda. Superintendent of Police (SP) City Narinder Singh said, “Around 7.30 am today (Saturday), police received information that a car had crashed into a divider in the village of Gurthadi. This area falls under the jurisdiction of the Sangat police station in Bathinda. The crash injured several people. A police team reached the spot and took the injured to AIIMS Bathinda. Doctors declared five people, including a woman, dead.”