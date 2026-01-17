Punjab: Five Killed In Car Crash On Bathinda-Bikaner Highway Due To Dense Fog
Five people, including a Gujarat Police constable, were killed after a car crashed into a divider amid dense fog on the Bathinda-Bikaner highway.
Bathinda: A horrific road accident, killing five people, occurred on the Bathinda-Bikaner National Highway, Punjab, early morning on Saturday due to dense fog.
A car with a Gujarat registration number rammed into the divider near Pathrala village in Bathinda district. As a result, five people, including a woman constable, died. After the incident was reported, police from Sangat police station rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of AIIMS Bathinda.
Superintendent of Police (SP) City Narinder Singh said, “Around 7.30 am today (Saturday), police received information that a car had crashed into a divider in the village of Gurthadi. This area falls under the jurisdiction of the Sangat police station in Bathinda. The crash injured several people. A police team reached the spot and took the injured to AIIMS Bathinda. Doctors declared five people, including a woman, dead.”
Authorities identified the deceased as Arjun, Satish, Janak, Bharat, and Amita Baan. All of them lived in Gujarat and were ages 25 to 30. Officials confirmed their identities through Aadhaar cards and other documents found in their pockets.
The SP said that the deceased woman, Amita Baan, served as a constable in the Gujarat Police. The car travelled from Bathinda to Dabwali. All five took a trip. Dense fog caused the driver to lose control, and the vehicle crashed into the divider.
He added, "We are investigating the matter." Police have informed the families of the deceased. The SP said, "Dense fog caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which led to the accident." Police continue to investigate the matter.
