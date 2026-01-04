ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Father Kills 18-Year-Old Gold Medalist Female Powerlifter For Stopping Her From Studies

Lambi (Muktsar Sahib): In a brutal case of killing, a female powerlifter, who recently won a gold medal in a tournament, was hacked to death by her father, allegedly for going against his wish of continuing with further studies.

The 18-year-old girl was killed at her house in Midda village, under the jurisdiction of Kabarwala Police Station, in Punjab. The suspect, who was identified as Harpal Singh was allegedly seething with rage as Chamandeep Kaur, her daughter, wanted to study further. He attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon at about 7 am while she was sleeping on Sunday.

Police registered a case based on the statement of the girl’s mother, Jasvinder Kaur, against Harpal Singh. According to her mother, Chamandeep Kaur, was a bright student and a gold medalist in powerlifting.