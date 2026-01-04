Punjab: Father Kills 18-Year-Old Gold Medalist Female Powerlifter For Stopping Her From Studies
Chamandeep, who was previously studying B.Com in Mohali and later in Ferozepur, was at her home on vacation when she was killed by her father.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Lambi (Muktsar Sahib): In a brutal case of killing, a female powerlifter, who recently won a gold medal in a tournament, was hacked to death by her father, allegedly for going against his wish of continuing with further studies.
The 18-year-old girl was killed at her house in Midda village, under the jurisdiction of Kabarwala Police Station, in Punjab. The suspect, who was identified as Harpal Singh was allegedly seething with rage as Chamandeep Kaur, her daughter, wanted to study further. He attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon at about 7 am while she was sleeping on Sunday.
Police registered a case based on the statement of the girl’s mother, Jasvinder Kaur, against Harpal Singh. According to her mother, Chamandeep Kaur, was a bright student and a gold medalist in powerlifting.
When reached, Station house officer Harpreet Kaur said that preliminary investigations suggest the deceased girl’s father was opposed to his daughter pursuing further education. Chamandeep, who was previously studying B.Com in Mohali and later in Ferozepur, was at her home on vacation when she was attacked and killed by her father.
According to Harpreet, police are on the lookout for the accused, who is absconding now. Harpreet said the police have taken custody of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital in Malout for a post-mortem. A detailed investigation into the matter is going on.