Punjab Farmers Take Out Bike Rally In Chandigarh Over Proposed India-US Trade Agreement, Other Issues
A large number of farmers from all 23 districts of Punjab participated in the rally which was led by farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) on Monday took out a motorcycle in Chandigarh to protest the proposed India-US trade agreement and other issues.
The farmers took out the rally from from Phase 8 Nature Park in Mohali to Sector 34 Exhibition Ground in Chandigarh. A large number of farmers from all 23 districts of Punjab participated in the rally. Earlier in the day, farmers led by their leader Balbir Singh Rajewal reached Chandigarh for the rally.
Speaking to media, Rajewal alleged several farmers were detained by police while they were on their way to Chandigarh. Farmer leaders Hardeep Singh and Avtar Singh, said the demands of the farmers include:
1. Protection of the state's rights over Punjab's river waters.
2. Protection of Punjab's interests in decisions related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
3. The Centre should stop interfering in Punjab's water resources.
4. The problem of water pollution in Punjab should be permanently solved.
5. Clean and safe drinking water should be provided to the people of the state.
6. The proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) should be canceled or complete protection of agriculture and farmers' interests should be ensured.
7. The Centre and the state governments should immediately hold talks on issues related to farmers and find a solution.
In view of the farmers' motorcycle march, the Chandigarh Traffic Police had issued an advisory on some major routes of the city from 10:30 am to 3 pm on the day.
According to a statement released by the Centre on May 27, 2026, "India and the US have agreed to take forward a small trade agreement. Under this agreement, both the countries are working to make mutual trade easier and faster. The US has talked about reducing taxes on some Indian products, while India is also considering providing better opportunities in its market for some American products".
The statement said, "In early June 2026, US officials came to India, where discussions were held on taking forward this small agreement and a larger trade agreement in the future. It is hoped that this will further increase trade between India and the US and bring economic benefits to both countries."
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