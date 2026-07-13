ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Farmers Take Out Bike Rally In Chandigarh Over Proposed India-US Trade Agreement, Other Issues

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) on Monday took out a motorcycle in Chandigarh to protest the proposed India-US trade agreement and other issues.

The farmers took out the rally from from Phase 8 Nature Park in Mohali to Sector 34 Exhibition Ground in Chandigarh. A large number of farmers from all 23 districts of Punjab participated in the rally. Earlier in the day, farmers led by their leader Balbir Singh Rajewal reached Chandigarh for the rally.

Speaking to media, Rajewal alleged several farmers were detained by police while they were on their way to Chandigarh. Farmer leaders Hardeep Singh and Avtar Singh, said the demands of the farmers include:

1. Protection of the state's rights over Punjab's river waters.

2. Protection of Punjab's interests in decisions related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

3. The Centre should stop interfering in Punjab's water resources.

4. The problem of water pollution in Punjab should be permanently solved.