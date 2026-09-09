ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Registry In The Works In Punjab, But Farmers Say Govt Already Has All Our Records

Punjab has been given two months to complete the process. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: The Farmer Registry, a digital database launched by the Central and state governments, seeks to create a unique identity (unique farmer ID) of every farmer in the country. Just as there is an Aadhaar card for every citizen, there will be a digital identity card for farmers in the agriculture sector. According to the government, through this registry, data related to farmers, their land and government schemes is being brought on a single digital platform. This will also help farmers get government subsidies, PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana payouts and compensation during damage. Punjab has been given two months to complete this process, under which camps will be set up in villages. Farmers can also complete this process themselves. The Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana district, Gurdeep Singh, said, “Farmer Registry is important to bring transparency in government schemes and eliminate intermediation/fraud. With this, farmers will benefit from state and central govt schemes. Farmers will not have to visit government offices repeatedly and submit papers for every government scheme. In future, farmer ID will become mandatory for all government agricultural schemes, PM-KISAN instalments, fertilizer/seed subsidy, crop loans and selling crops at MSP in mandis. Without this, it will be impossible to benefit from government schemes.” Explaining the procedure, the agriculture officer said that during registration, the khasra number, khewat number, jamabandi (land records) and the area of ​​the farmer's land are linked with the Aadhaar card. This makes it clear how much land each farmer has and what crop he is sowing. Separate arrangements are also being made for farmers (cultivators) who farm on contract so that only the actual farmer gets the benefits of the schemes. The process of getting farmer registration done has been simplified. The Agriculture Department and the Revenue Department set up camps in villages, where patwaris and agricultural officers do the registration on the spot.