Farmer Registry In The Works In Punjab, But Farmers Say Govt Already Has All Our Records
According to the government, through this registry, data related to farmers, their land and government schemes is being brought on a single digital platform.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Ludhiana: The Farmer Registry, a digital database launched by the Central and state governments, seeks to create a unique identity (unique farmer ID) of every farmer in the country. Just as there is an Aadhaar card for every citizen, there will be a digital identity card for farmers in the agriculture sector.
According to the government, through this registry, data related to farmers, their land and government schemes is being brought on a single digital platform. This will also help farmers get government subsidies, PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana payouts and compensation during damage.
Punjab has been given two months to complete this process, under which camps will be set up in villages. Farmers can also complete this process themselves.
The Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana district, Gurdeep Singh, said, “Farmer Registry is important to bring transparency in government schemes and eliminate intermediation/fraud. With this, farmers will benefit from state and central govt schemes. Farmers will not have to visit government offices repeatedly and submit papers for every government scheme. In future, farmer ID will become mandatory for all government agricultural schemes, PM-KISAN instalments, fertilizer/seed subsidy, crop loans and selling crops at MSP in mandis. Without this, it will be impossible to benefit from government schemes.”
Explaining the procedure, the agriculture officer said that during registration, the khasra number, khewat number, jamabandi (land records) and the area of the farmer's land are linked with the Aadhaar card. This makes it clear how much land each farmer has and what crop he is sowing. Separate arrangements are also being made for farmers (cultivators) who farm on contract so that only the actual farmer gets the benefits of the schemes.
The process of getting farmer registration done has been simplified. The Agriculture Department and the Revenue Department set up camps in villages, where patwaris and agricultural officers do the registration on the spot.
Farmers can go to their nearest Sewa Kendra or CSC (Common Service Centre) and get registered. Farmers can also register themselves through their Aadhaar OTP by going to the government app or portal.
The Ludhiana Agriculture Department official said, “If farmers or officers want to get farmer registration done through this, they can do it by opening the Agri Stack portal on the computer. With this ID, the amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and other cash subsidies will come directly to the bank account without any delay or intermediary. It will become very easy to get Kisan Credit Card (KCC) or agricultural loans from banks because banks will be able to verify the land immediately through digital records.”
The agriculture officer said in the event of flood, drought or damage, the government will have accurate data of land and crops, due to which the compensation amount will reach the eligible farmer directly without any corruption. The subsidy on fertilizers, seeds and agricultural machinery (like Super Seeder, Happy Seeder etc.) will be transferred directly to the farmer's account or ID. There will be no need to show copies of girdawari again and again while selling the crop at MSP. Farmers will get weather information and disease prevention advice on their mobile according to their land and the crop sown.
However, farmers have expressed concerns about the farmer registry. Sodagar Singh Ghudani, district secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, said, “The government already has all our records; all the IDs have already been created. This is new work that has been started, the purpose of which is only to get the details of our lands so that the governments can know who has how much land. According to that, we will then be given further instructions on how much fertiliser and medicines to use. Then we will be told that you are using more medicines; in this way we will be forced to buy private or non-subsidised fertilisers and sprays.”
A farmer associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan said, “The government already has the details of the farmers, we are not even getting the Rs 2,000 to be given under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojana. Apart from this, many farmers have less land and they do farming on contracts. Most of the land owned by those farmers belongs to Punjabis who have gone abroad. In such a situation how will this ID be made? How will a farmer, who has two acres of land and is farming on contracts in 10 acres, give his details? This is a big question.”
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