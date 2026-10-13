Punjab: Facing POCSO Case, Patiala NIS Centre Cycling Coach Files For Anticipatory Bail
National Commission for Women had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old national-level cyclist who was undergoing training at NIS, Patiala.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Patiala: Following the registration of a case under the POCSO Act against a cycling coach at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, the accused has approached the court.
The accused's lawyer, Prince Sharma, said that his client, Maxat Ayazbayev, a native of Kazakhstan, has filed an application for anticipatory bail.
Advocate Prince Sharma mentioned that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old national-level cyclist who was undergoing training at the National Centre of Excellence within the NIS, Patiala.
"In this matter, the Patiala Police have registered an FIR against Maksat Ayazbayev, a 34-year-old cycling coach from Kazakhstan, under the POCSO Act and sections of the BNS. According to the police, the alleged incident happened on September 13, and the case was registered at the Civil Lines police station after the complaint was received on September 18," he added.
The advocate said, "We have full faith in the Indian judicial system and the court. My client has denied the allegations levelled against him and maintains his innocence. The matter is sub judice. For now, the court's ruling on the anticipatory bail application is awaited. The veracity of the allegations against the accused and the determination of legal liability will be decided through the judicial process."
The police have registered a case under sections 64(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.
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