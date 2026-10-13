ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Facing POCSO Case, Patiala NIS Centre Cycling Coach Files For Anticipatory Bail

Patiala: Following the registration of a case under the POCSO Act against a cycling coach at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, the accused has approached the court.

The accused's lawyer, Prince Sharma, said that his client, Maxat Ayazbayev, a native of Kazakhstan, has filed an application for anticipatory bail.

Advocate Prince Sharma mentioned that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old national-level cyclist who was undergoing training at the National Centre of Excellence within the NIS, Patiala.

File photo of the accused Maxat Ayazbayev (ETV Bharat)

"In this matter, the Patiala Police have registered an FIR against Maksat Ayazbayev, a 34-year-old cycling coach from Kazakhstan, under the POCSO Act and sections of the BNS. According to the police, the alleged incident happened on September 13, and the case was registered at the Civil Lines police station after the complaint was received on September 18," he added.