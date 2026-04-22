Punjab Faces 8-10 Hour Power Cuts Amid Heat Wave, Causing Widespread Disruption
Punjab faces up to 10-hour power outages amid heat wave; repairs underway on 150 power grids, impacting cities and rural areas, with high demand.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab is facing long power cuts amid a heat wave, putting the residents to a huge inconvenience. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed 8 to 10-hour outages in several parts of the state citing power line repairs and system upgrades.
Officials said the cuts are expected to continue until the last week of April, raising concerns among both industrial and domestic consumers.
Powercom’s schedule shows major industrial cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Patiala are experiencing the most outages. In Ludhiana, power has been off from 9 am to 5 pm in many areas. Rural regions are also affected, causing problems for farmers relying on electricity for agricultural work.
PSPCL’s official website reports power cuts due to repairs or faults in about 150 11 kV power grids until April 29. It further said that strengthening power infrastructure is essential before the summer and paddy sowing season.
“Efforts include repairing feeders, trimming trees near power lines, and replacing old transformers,” the corporation said.
With temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, air conditioner use has surged, increasing power demand. Powercom urged consumers to use electricity sparingly.
For real-time updates on power cuts, visit PSPCL’s website at www.pspcl.in. Consumers can also report complaints by calling the toll-free number 1912 or using the ‘PSPCL Consumer’ mobile app.
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