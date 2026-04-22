ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Faces 8-10 Hour Power Cuts Amid Heat Wave, Causing Widespread Disruption

Chandigarh: Punjab is facing long power cuts amid a heat wave, putting the residents to a huge inconvenience. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed 8 to 10-hour outages in several parts of the state citing power line repairs and system upgrades.

Officials said the cuts are expected to continue until the last week of April, raising concerns among both industrial and domestic consumers.

Powercom’s schedule shows major industrial cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Patiala are experiencing the most outages. In Ludhiana, power has been off from 9 am to 5 pm in many areas. Rural regions are also affected, causing problems for farmers relying on electricity for agricultural work.