Punjab Extends School Holidays Until January 7 Due To Extreme Winter Weather
All schools in Punjab will open on January 8. The holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools of the state.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday has extended the holidays of all schools across the state until January 7 in view of the increasing cold weather and fog. The state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the schools will reopen on January 8.
Taking to X, the Education Minister said, “In accordance with the directives of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, S. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, keeping in view the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and with due consideration to the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 7.”
“Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 8 as per regular days,” he added.
The temperature in Punjab has been steadily declining, leading to an increase in cold weather across the state. Severe cold is expected to impact Punjab and Chandigarh in the coming days. In response, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and light rain in several regions of Punjab.
Rain is anticipated in Punjab and Chandigarh on Wednesday and Thursday, attributed to the arrival of a Western Disturbance affecting the hilly areas. Visibility has dropped to zero due to dense fog in many parts of Punjab, disrupting both air and rail traffic; many flights at Chandigarh and Amritsar airports have experienced delays.
According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog may occur at some places in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Mohali. Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain are also possible at different places in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar and Bathinda.
