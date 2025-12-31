ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Extends School Holidays Until January 7 Due To Extreme Winter Weather

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday has extended the holidays of all schools across the state until January 7 in view of the increasing cold weather and fog. The state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the schools will reopen on January 8.

Taking to X, the Education Minister said, “In accordance with the directives of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, S. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, keeping in view the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and with due consideration to the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 7.”

“Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 8 as per regular days,” he added.

The temperature in Punjab has been steadily declining, leading to an increase in cold weather across the state. Severe cold is expected to impact Punjab and Chandigarh in the coming days. In response, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and light rain in several regions of Punjab.