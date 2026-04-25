ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Excise Inspector's Body Found In Car In Haryana

Sirsa: The body of an excise inspector posted under the Punjab government was found in a car in the Dabwali area in Sirsa district of Haryana on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Karanjit Singh.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that he died of a heart attack. His body was found in the vehicle on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Bharatmala Highway, near Dabwali.

After seeing a car parked for a prolonged period with no signs of activity, the local residents became suspicious. On reaching the spot, they found a man stuck between the front seats, with his seatbelt pulled tight across his abdomen. A pistol was also found nearby.

The police identified the deceased based on his mobile number and ID card and informed his family members. Sources said he was posted as an excise inspector in Moga, Punjab.

Meanwhile, the family members of the inspector raised several questions over the incident and termed the death suspicious.