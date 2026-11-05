ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: ED Searches Seven Locations Linked To AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora

Moga: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its searches at seven locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Punjab on Thursday, with the operation lasting more than 30 hours.

Agency teams began the searches around 3 am on Wednesday at different locations, including the MLA's residence in Moga. Officials were examining documents and other records as part of the investigation.

Moga Police personnel have been deployed outside Arora's residence, while CRPF personnel are stationed inside for security. Three to four vehicles were also seen parked within the premises. Meanwhile, AAP workers and supporters gathered outside the house as the searches continued.

The searches are underway at seven locations, including a flat on GT Road and a house on Dosanjh Road in Moga. The other locations are the residence of Arora's close aide, Ricky Arora, in Vedanta Nagar; the AYUSH De-addiction Centre in Bagha Purana; her in-laws' house in Faridkot; her parental home in Chandumajra village of Patiala and her maternal grandparents' house in Libra village of Khanna.

The ED action is reportedly linked to an FIR registered in connection with the NH-754A case and a subsequent Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the agency. The matter had earlier involved allegations of fraud.

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