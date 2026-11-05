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Punjab: ED Searches Seven Locations Linked To AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora

The searches cover residential properties, a de-addiction centre and premises connected to the legislator's relatives and close associates across different districts.

AAP workers gather outside MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora's residence in Moga.
AAP workers gather outside MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora's residence in Moga. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Moga: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its searches at seven locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Punjab on Thursday, with the operation lasting more than 30 hours.

Agency teams began the searches around 3 am on Wednesday at different locations, including the MLA's residence in Moga. Officials were examining documents and other records as part of the investigation.

Moga Police personnel have been deployed outside Arora's residence, while CRPF personnel are stationed inside for security. Three to four vehicles were also seen parked within the premises. Meanwhile, AAP workers and supporters gathered outside the house as the searches continued.

The searches are underway at seven locations, including a flat on GT Road and a house on Dosanjh Road in Moga. The other locations are the residence of Arora's close aide, Ricky Arora, in Vedanta Nagar; the AYUSH De-addiction Centre in Bagha Purana; her in-laws' house in Faridkot; her parental home in Chandumajra village of Patiala and her maternal grandparents' house in Libra village of Khanna.

The ED action is reportedly linked to an FIR registered in connection with the NH-754A case and a subsequent Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the agency. The matter had earlier involved allegations of fraud.

AAP Workers Call Raids Political Vendetta

AAP workers and supporters gathered outside the MLA's residence and raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They described the ED action as an attempt to intimidate the party and target its legislator.

AAP leader Piara Singh alleged the searches were meant to damage Arora's political image and were driven by a political vendetta. He claimed that the BJP government was uncomfortable with the party giving her a ticket again.

"They will not find anything during these searches and will return empty-handed," Singh said.

Members of the AAP women's wing also expressed support for the MLA, saying they stood with her and would decide their next course of action in accordance with the party's directions.

Also Read:

  1. 'Your CM Can't Be Intoxicated Every Evening': Rahul Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle In Punjab With Scathing Attack On Bhagwant Mann-Led AAP Govt
  2. ED Raids Residence Of AAP Moga MLA, Party Cries Political Vendetta
  3. Blow To Punjab AAP: 3 Resignations In 2 Days As Another MLA Quits Party, All Join BJP

TAGGED:

ED SEARCHES 7 LOCATIONS OF AMANDEEP
PUNJAB ED SEARCH AT 7 LOCATIONS
AAP MLA AMANDEEP KAUR ARORA
AAP MLA AMANDEEP KAUR ARORA ED

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