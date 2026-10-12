ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: ED Knocks At The Doors Of Park Hospital In Patiala

The ED teams were examining hospital records. ( ETV Bharat )

Patiala: Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at Park Hospital in Patiala in the early hours of Monday. According to sources, the teams reached the hospital in vehicles bearing Haryana registration numbers. The raid had been underway since 6 AM, with 25 to 30 officials reportedly present inside the hospital premises.

ED actions concerning alleged financial irregularities in Punjab have been in the news of late. Previously, raids were conducted at the premises of property dealers and companies involved in online businesses in Patiala.