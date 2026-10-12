Punjab: ED Knocks At The Doors Of Park Hospital In Patiala
According to sources, the teams reached the hospital in vehicles bearing Haryana registration numbers; the raid had been underway since 6 AM.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Patiala: Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at Park Hospital in Patiala in the early hours of Monday. According to sources, the teams reached the hospital in vehicles bearing Haryana registration numbers. The raid had been underway since 6 AM, with 25 to 30 officials reportedly present inside the hospital premises.
ED actions concerning alleged financial irregularities in Punjab have been in the news of late. Previously, raids were conducted at the premises of property dealers and companies involved in online businesses in Patiala.
According to sources, the ED teams were examining records related to the hospital's financial transactions, tax payments, and claims made under government schemes. Simultaneously, digital data stored on computers, servers, and other electronic devices was being scrutinised. Billing records, bank account details, and other financial documents were also reportedly under investigation.
This ED action might have been initiated based on complaints regarding financial irregularities or violations of regulations. An official statement from the ED was expected once the investigation was concluded.
On September 22 this year, the ED raided the office of Punjab's Greater Mohali Area Development Authority and that of IAS officer and Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Vikas Garg, as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said. Premises located in Mohali (SAS Nagar), Chandigarh, and Ludhiana, apart from those in Delhi, were searched.
The probe pertained to alleged corruption cases in the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), including auction, waiver of external development charges and interest charges due from builders and developers, the officials said.
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