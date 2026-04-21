Punjab DSP Dies Of Gunshot At Official Residence; Probe Underway
According to initial information, the incident occurred while the officer was at home with his family.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Chandigarh: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab Police, Yogesh Kumar, died after sustaining a gunshot injury at his official residence on Tuesday morning. Kumar was posted with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
According to initial information, the incident occurred while the officer was at home with his family. He was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar after the incident, where doctors declared him dead. The officer is survived by his wife, parents, son, and daughter.
Officials confirmed that Yogesh Kumar had been transferred just three days ago from ANTF to the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) in Chandigarh. Preliminary findings suggest that the firearm may have discharged while he was cleaning his service weapon.
Senior police officer Madhavi Sharma, who reached the spot, said statements of family members are being recorded as part of the investigation. Some sources indicated that the officer had been under mental stress in recent days, though there has been no official confirmation.
Police have launched a detailed probe from all possible angles to ascertain whether the incident was accidental or self-inflicted. The body has been sent to a civil hospital for post-mortem examination, and further findings are awaited.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined.
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