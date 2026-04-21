ETV Bharat / state

Punjab DSP Dies Of Gunshot At Official Residence; Probe Underway

Chandigarh: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab Police, Yogesh Kumar, died after sustaining a gunshot injury at his official residence on Tuesday morning. Kumar was posted with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

According to initial information, the incident occurred while the officer was at home with his family. He was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar after the incident, where doctors declared him dead. The officer is survived by his wife, parents, son, and daughter.

Officials confirmed that Yogesh Kumar had been transferred just three days ago from ANTF to the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) in Chandigarh. Preliminary findings suggest that the firearm may have discharged while he was cleaning his service weapon.