ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery: Rs 12 Crore Jackpot Won By Ticket No. 916674 From Bathinda

Results for the Punjab State 'Dear' Lottery Diwali Bumper have been announced ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: Luck has smiled big on a lottery ticket buyer from Bathinda, who has won a whopping Rs 12 crore as first prize in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

As per sources, this ticket was sold by 'Ratan Lottery Agency' in Bathinda. While it is confirmed that lottery number 916674 has won the Rs 12 crore prize money, the identity of the winner has not been revealed as no one has come forward to claim the prize yet.

For this draw, the first prize was set at Rs 12 crore while three winners were awarded Rs one crore rupees each as the second prize, and Rs 50 lakh each was fixed for the third prize winners. For the fourth prize, 12 winners received Rs 10 lakh each, while the fifth prize was set at Rs five lakh. According to the State Lottery Department, a total of 36 lakh tickets were issued for the Diwali Bumper draw across 12 series, with three lakh tickets in each series. Each ticket was sold at Rs 500, and the ticket numbers ranged from 700000 to 999999.