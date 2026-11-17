Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery: Rs 12 Crore Jackpot Won By Ticket No. 916674 From Bathinda
Ticket number 916674, purchased from Ratan Lottery Agency in Bathinda, emerged as the jackpot winner in the draw held in Ludhiana.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Ludhiana: Luck has smiled big on a lottery ticket buyer from Bathinda, who has won a whopping Rs 12 crore as first prize in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.
As per sources, this ticket was sold by 'Ratan Lottery Agency' in Bathinda. While it is confirmed that lottery number 916674 has won the Rs 12 crore prize money, the identity of the winner has not been revealed as no one has come forward to claim the prize yet.
For this draw, the first prize was set at Rs 12 crore while three winners were awarded Rs one crore rupees each as the second prize, and Rs 50 lakh each was fixed for the third prize winners. For the fourth prize, 12 winners received Rs 10 lakh each, while the fifth prize was set at Rs five lakh.
According to the State Lottery Department, a total of 36 lakh tickets were issued for the Diwali Bumper draw across 12 series, with three lakh tickets in each series. Each ticket was sold at Rs 500, and the ticket numbers ranged from 700000 to 999999.
Sharing details, Poonam Garg, an official associated with the Department, stated, "The Punjab State Lottery had issued 36 lakh tickets this time. Of these, over 25 lakh were sold, while 11 lakh remained unsold. The first prize amounting to Rs 12 crore was drawn exclusively from the tickets that were sold. The winning ticket was sold in Bathinda. The identity of the winner will be disclosed only when someone comes forward to claim the prize."
Garg added that the second and third prizes have also been drawn, and the full list of other prizes will be released shortly. She noted that the lottery draw took place on Tuesday, emphasising that the entire process is conducted in a transparent manner.
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