ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Cremated By His Kapurthala Family, ‘Missing’ Man Found Alive In Jail

Kapurthala: It is an interesting case of loss and gain. A family in Punjab’s Kapurthala district had cremated and offered bhog to their missing son and was shocked to see him alive a fortnight later in the Central Jail, Kapurthala.

The family from Kadupur village said that Ravi Kumar had left home on August 5. The family members searched for him on their own, but could not find him. They filed a missing person report at the Kapurthala City Police Station on August 11.

The police informed the family that on the same day, the charred body of a youth was found near the training centre on Kanjali Road. The police showed the photo of the body to the family members.

A few days later, the family members and other acquaintances identified the body as Ravi Kumar on the basis of the photograph. After this, the family cremated the body on August 13 and performed the funeral rites on August 15.