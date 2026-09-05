Punjab: Cremated By His Kapurthala Family, ‘Missing’ Man Found Alive In Jail
Family said Ravi Kumar had left home on August 5 and was ‘cremated’ on August 13; next month police told them he was in jail.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
Kapurthala: It is an interesting case of loss and gain. A family in Punjab’s Kapurthala district had cremated and offered bhog to their missing son and was shocked to see him alive a fortnight later in the Central Jail, Kapurthala.
The family from Kadupur village said that Ravi Kumar had left home on August 5. The family members searched for him on their own, but could not find him. They filed a missing person report at the Kapurthala City Police Station on August 11.
The police informed the family that on the same day, the charred body of a youth was found near the training centre on Kanjali Road. The police showed the photo of the body to the family members.
A few days later, the family members and other acquaintances identified the body as Ravi Kumar on the basis of the photograph. After this, the family cremated the body on August 13 and performed the funeral rites on August 15.
The case took a new turn when the family received a call from the Kapurthala Central Jail on September 2. A jail employee told the family that Ravi was lodged in the jail. Hearing this, the family was shocked and could not believe that the boy they had cremated was actually alive.
The family members reached the Kapurthala Central Jail the next day. When they saw Ravi alive, the family's joy knew no bounds.
Ravi was arrested by the Jalandhar police about a month ago in a case of vagrancy and later he was lodged in the Kapurthala Central Jail.
This entire case has raised questions about the police action and the process of identifying the unidentified bodies.
Also Read: