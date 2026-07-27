Punjab Court Remands Gangster Jobanjit 'Billa' To 8-Day Police Custody After Extradition From Indonesia
Billa, who is wanted in various cases including murder was extradited from Jakarta on Saturday after a a six-month-long operation.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Chandigarh: A court in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday remanded gangster Jobanjit Singh Billa, who was recently extradited from Indonesia to India, to eight-day police remand.
Billa, who is wanted in various criminal cases, was produced in the court of Baba Bakala Sahib under heavy security cover. Billa was produced in the court in murder case number 94/2024 registered at Beas police station. The Beas police had sought the police remand of the accused to further investigate the case. After hearing the arguments of the police, the court sent Billa on eight-day police remand.
SHO Beas Inspector Gurvinder Singh said that Billa was wanted by the police in various criminal cases. Apart from four murders, many other cases have been registered against the accused, he said.
Billa, who had been hiding in Indonesia, was extradited to India from Jakarta on July 25 by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police with the help of Interpol and central agencies.
Billa's lawyer Gobind Singh Randhawa said that the police had sought 11 days' remand from the court, which granted eight-day remand to the police.
On Saturday, Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav termed Billa's extradition to India a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime.
In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with OFTEC Punjab and Central Agencies, successfully secures the deportation of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh @ Joban Billa from Jakarta, Indonesia, and… pic.twitter.com/INlsJME30W— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 25, 2026
“Wanted in multiple heinous criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, NDPS Act and Arms Act offences, the accused was evading arrest by operating across multiple countries. He is wanted in four murder cases registered in Punjab,” he said.
The DGP said that the extradition marks the successful culmination of 'Operation Nomad Hunt'—a six-month-long intelligence-led international manhunt involving sustained surveillance, strategic intelligence gathering and close coordination with national and international agencies.
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