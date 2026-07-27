ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Court Remands Gangster Jobanjit 'Billa' To 8-Day Police Custody After Extradition From Indonesia

Chandigarh: A court in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday remanded gangster Jobanjit Singh Billa, who was recently extradited from Indonesia to India, to eight-day police remand.

Billa, who is wanted in various criminal cases, was produced in the court of Baba Bakala Sahib under heavy security cover. Billa was produced in the court in murder case number 94/2024 registered at Beas police station. The Beas police had sought the police remand of the accused to further investigate the case. After hearing the arguments of the police, the court sent Billa on eight-day police remand.

SHO Beas Inspector Gurvinder Singh said that Billa was wanted by the police in various criminal cases. Apart from four murders, many other cases have been registered against the accused, he said.

Billa, who had been hiding in Indonesia, was extradited to India from Jakarta on July 25 by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police with the help of Interpol and central agencies.