Punjab Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Appearance In Defamation Case
Ranaut received a permanent exemption from personal court appearance in the defamation case, while the next hearing in the case was set for January 27.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Bathinda: A special court in Punjab's Bathinda on Thursday granted actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, permanent exemption from personal appearance in a defamation case.
Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Inderjeet Singh allowed the complainant to depose three witnesses against the MP, with the next hearing in the case scheduled on January 27.
On Thursday, Ranaut appeared via video conferencing after the court admitted her plea to appear online, per her counsel, GS Dandiwal.
Citing recent alleged unpleasant comments by the complainant, Dandiwal argued that the MP’s personal appearance in the case would pose a risk to her life.
Ranaut’s application also cited that the Bathinda civil and police authorities would have to make a massive security arrangement if the MP had to appear in the court. “Enhanced police deployment causes public inconvenience and hinders the movement of the litigants and others on the court compound,” the counsel added.
Dandiwal also highlighted Ranaut’s professional commitments as an MP, claiming that she has a lot of work at her disposal, pleading exemption from personal appearance in the matter that was duly accepted by the court.
The defamation case stemmed from a complaint filed in 2021 by Mahinder Kaur, a septuagenarian resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, following Ranaut's alleged objectionable post on X.
Kaur alleged that the actor-politician defamed her in the post by wrongly identifying her as a Shaheen Bagh protester, Bilkis Bano, and suggesting that such women could be hired to protest for Rs 100.
The case, which was filed during the farmers’ protests, reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court after Ranaut had filed petitions there. But, both the courts refused to grant relief, after which the hearing is now being held in the Bathinda court.
