Punjab Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Appearance In Defamation Case

Bathinda: A special court in Punjab's Bathinda on Thursday granted actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, permanent exemption from personal appearance in a defamation case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Inderjeet Singh allowed the complainant to depose three witnesses against the MP, with the next hearing in the case scheduled on January 27.

On Thursday, Ranaut appeared via video conferencing after the court admitted her plea to appear online, per her counsel, GS Dandiwal.

Citing recent alleged unpleasant comments by the complainant, Dandiwal argued that the MP’s personal appearance in the case would pose a risk to her life.

Ranaut’s application also cited that the Bathinda civil and police authorities would have to make a massive security arrangement if the MP had to appear in the court. “Enhanced police deployment causes public inconvenience and hinders the movement of the litigants and others on the court compound,” the counsel added.