Punjab Court Declares Woman Inspector As Proclaimed Offender For Not Complying With Orders
It also directed the Civil Lines ACP to register an FIR against Gurshinder Kaur under Section 209 of the BNS and submit an action-taken report.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Ludhiana: A court in Punjab's Ludhiana has declared Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, the station house officer (SHO) of Model Town police station, a proclaimed offender for repeatedly ignoring court orders and not submitting an investigation report in an important case.
It also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Civil Lines, Sarabjit Singh, to register an FIR against Kaur under Section 209 (failing to appear at a specified place and time in response to a proclamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and submit an action-taken report on the registration of the FIR by the next hearing.
First Class Judicial Magistrate Rajan Aneja also issued seperate letter to Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma for appropriate action against the SHO.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Ramandeep Kaur alias Gurmeet Kaur against Rashpal Singh in 2022 seeking legal action against the accused under Sections 406, 420, 363, 366 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to cheating and kidnapping.
The court on February 6, 2025, had sought an investigation report from the police under Section 202 of the CrPC in this case. However, Kaur failed to comply with the direction despite being given repeated reminders and opportunities.
According to court records, the delay in filing the report was due not only to the negligence of the present SHO but also to the negligence of the previous SHO and the investigating officer (IO).
In an attempt to secure compliance with its directions, the court had even ordered the attachment of Kaur's salary. However, the action failed to elicit the desired response, prompting the court to initiate further action.
Taking cognisance of the matter, a show-cause notice was issued to Kaur on May 6, asking her to explain the reason behind the failure to submit the report. However, seeing non-compliance with this too, the court issued non-bailable warrants against her on August 6.
Subsequently, it initiated proclamation proceedings against Kaur on September 18. As the directions issued by the court were still not complied with, Kaur was declared a proclaimed offender on November 6.
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