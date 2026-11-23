ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Court Declares Woman Inspector As Proclaimed Offender For Not Complying With Orders

A file photo of Gurshinder Kaur. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A court in Punjab's Ludhiana has declared Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, the station house officer (SHO) of Model Town police station, a proclaimed offender for repeatedly ignoring court orders and not submitting an investigation report in an important case.

It also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Civil Lines, Sarabjit Singh, to register an FIR against Kaur under Section 209 (failing to appear at a specified place and time in response to a proclamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and submit an action-taken report on the registration of the FIR by the next hearing.

First Class Judicial Magistrate Rajan Aneja also issued seperate letter to Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma for appropriate action against the SHO. The court was hearing a petition filed by Ramandeep Kaur alias Gurmeet Kaur against Rashpal Singh in 2022 seeking legal action against the accused under Sections 406, 420, 363, 366 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to cheating and kidnapping. The order issued by the court. (ETV Bharat) The court on February 6, 2025, had sought an investigation report from the police under Section 202 of the CrPC in this case. However, Kaur failed to comply with the direction despite being given repeated reminders and opportunities.