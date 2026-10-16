ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Court Acquits Eight Sirsa Dera Followers In 2011 Moga Rioting Case

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: A local court acquitted eight followers of Dera Sacha Sauda in a 2011 Moga rioting case in which a mob allegedly set a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus on fire and disrupted road and rail traffic.

Defence counsel Advocate Kewal Singh Brar said that a total of 10 Dera followers had been named in the FIR. Among them, two of the accused, Mahinder Pal Bittu and Pradeep Kumar, were killed, while the remaining eight accused were fully acquitted by the Chandigarh court due to a lack of evidence and discrepancies regarding illegal police detentions.

Explaining the origins of the case, Brar revealed that the entire dispute is linked to an FIR registered on March 7, 2011, registered at the Moga City Police Station in connection with an incident where a PRTC bus was set on fire. Brar said the initial probe yielded no breakthroughs for the police as “no one was arrested in the case at that time, and the Punjab Police had even filed an ‘untraced’ report regarding the matter.” A major turning point in the case occurred in 2018, when a SIT led by Ranbir Singh reopened the file on this old case. Targeting the SIT, Brar said the original 2011 FIR was completely ‘blank’ (bare-bones).