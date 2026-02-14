ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Cop's Son Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose In Amritsar, Family Protests

Amritsar: The son of a policeman died of an alleged drug overdose in the Amritsar district, sparking protests by family members. They accused authorities of failing to curb drug trafficking and placed their bodies on the road.

The deceased (name withheld) was a resident of the district while his father was posted in the Punjab Police.

According to the father, his son had struggled with drug addiction and had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre several times, but the administration allegedly failed to manage him.

“He had come home from the drug rehabilitation centre late at night, but as soon as morning came, he went to do drugs with a friend. He injected the drug and died, and his friend fled from there,” he said.

The family alleged that drugs were being sold door-to-door in the Kot Khalsa area, but no one is stopping them. “Police officers also failed to control this menace and catch these drug dealers,” they said.

The deceased’s father said that the government was making repeated claims that drugs are being eradicated, but drugs are being sold openly in every house.