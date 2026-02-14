Punjab Cop's Son Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose In Amritsar, Family Protests
The family alleged that drugs were being sold door-to-door in the Kot Khalsa area amid police inaction.
Amritsar: The son of a policeman died of an alleged drug overdose in the Amritsar district, sparking protests by family members. They accused authorities of failing to curb drug trafficking and placed their bodies on the road.
The deceased (name withheld) was a resident of the district while his father was posted in the Punjab Police.
According to the father, his son had struggled with drug addiction and had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre several times, but the administration allegedly failed to manage him.
“He had come home from the drug rehabilitation centre late at night, but as soon as morning came, he went to do drugs with a friend. He injected the drug and died, and his friend fled from there,” he said.
The family alleged that drugs were being sold door-to-door in the Kot Khalsa area, but no one is stopping them. “Police officers also failed to control this menace and catch these drug dealers,” they said.
The deceased’s father said that the government was making repeated claims that drugs are being eradicated, but drugs are being sold openly in every house.
“If you want to save the lives of your children, then leave Punjab, because children's lives are ending in this government,” he said.
Family members and relatives of the man staged a protest by keeping the body on the road and raised slogans against the Punjab government.
“After receiving the information about the youth’s death, we reached the spot and are assessing the situation. Appropriate action will be taken based on the statement given by the family members,” Islamabad Police Station officer Harsandeep Singh said.
Meanwhile, Khalra police arrested four accused with one kilogram and 23 grams of heroin, a motorcycle and a mobile phone in a separate development.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Sub-Division Bhikhiwind, Preetinder Singh, said the four smugglers used to sell heroin ordered from Pakistani smugglers through drones.
“They were coming from Dalwala on a motorcycle when police signalled them to stop at a blockade. The driver panicked and tried to turn back, but slipped, after which all four were arrested. Heroin was recovered from the person of the accused,” Singh added.
