Punjab Cop Booked Under NDPS Act After Viral Video Sparks Row In Barnala
Barnala Police have registered a case under NDPS Act against a police personnel following a viral video allegedly showing him in possession of drugs.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
Barnala: The controversy surrounding drug abuse and trafficking, often associated with the phrase 'Udta Punjab', has once again made headlines in the state. A viral video showing youths confronting a police personnel in uniform over alleged drug possession has triggered a fresh row in Barnala district.
Following investigation and verification of the video which has now gone viral on social media, the Barnala Police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the concerned police personnel, whose identity has not been revealed yet.
According to officials, the case (FIR No. 564) was registered on Monday (November 9) at the City-2 Police Station, Barnala, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. "A case has been registered following the verification of a viral video. A police personnel is also named in this matter. Action has been initiated," said DSP Rajinder Pal.
The video purportedly shows a group of youths surrounding a uniformed police personnel and alleging that small packets of 'chitta' (heroin) were found in his possession.
As per the allegations, the youths spotted the cop near a tractor dealership on Dhanola Road and found packets of narcotics in his possession. They allegedly followed and intercepted him before taking him to the District Police Headquarters, where they informed SP (D) Sanjeev Goyal about the incident.
Sources said the incident took place between Kachehri Chowk and Guru Ravidas Chowk in Barnala. Some of the youths involved are residents of nearby Badra village.
The DSP said that police are examining the backward and forward links of the alleged drug trafficking to identify other people involved and establish the full extent of the drug supply network. "A thorough probe is underway. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," the DSP added.
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