ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Cop Booked Under NDPS Act After Viral Video Sparks Row In Barnala

Several youths allegedly found packets of narcotics in possession of the police personnel ( ETV Bharat )

Barnala: The controversy surrounding drug abuse and trafficking, often associated with the phrase 'Udta Punjab', has once again made headlines in the state. A viral video showing youths confronting a police personnel in uniform over alleged drug possession has triggered a fresh row in Barnala district.

Following investigation and verification of the video which has now gone viral on social media, the Barnala Police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the concerned police personnel, whose identity has not been revealed yet.

According to officials, the case (FIR No. 564) was registered on Monday (November 9) at the City-2 Police Station, Barnala, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. "A case has been registered following the verification of a viral video. A police personnel is also named in this matter. Action has been initiated," said DSP Rajinder Pal. The video purportedly shows a group of youths surrounding a uniformed police personnel and alleging that small packets of 'chitta' (heroin) were found in his possession.