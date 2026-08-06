ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Congress Rift Widens As Rival Factions Clash At Ludhiana Meeting

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addresses the party workers during the ‘Har Booth Mazboot’ campaign of Congress, in Patiala. ( (ANI) )

Chandigarh: Rift within the Punjab Congress unit, with the last flash point being the meeting in Ludhiana, which descended into chaos as rival groups clashed during the party's "Har Booth Mazboot" campaign meeting at Guru Nanak Bhawan.

Supporters of Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu traded slogans during the meeting attended by Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel before senior leaders stepped in to prevent the confrontation from becoming worse.

Flex boards displayed at the venue prominently featured Raja Warring alongside Bhupesh Baghel, while photographs of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi appeared on only two of the ten boards.

The situation turned tense when Simarjit Bains began addressing the gathering. Supporters of former minister Ashu raised slogans in his favour while those of Warring responded with slogans backing the state party chief.

As the atmosphere became tense, Warring initially appealed to workers to maintain calm, but the sloganeering continued, and he was seen raising slogans of "RSS Go Back." The commotion led to the walkout by several workers.