ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Congress Rift Widens As Channi Camp Displays Show of Strength Before High Command

Chandigarh: Factionalism within the Punjab Congress came into the open on Saturday as former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's camp staged a show of strength during a meeting in Chandigarh.

The gathering, attended by over 80 current and former MLAs and senior leaders, highlighted growing discontent over the leadership of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring ahead of upcoming elections.

The meeting, hosted at the residence of senior leader Rana Gurjit Singh, witnessed a significant show of strength by the Channi camp. Although the party high command had scheduled interactions with only a handful of leaders, more than 80 current and former MLAs, MPs and senior functionaries attended the gathering.

The discussions centred on dissatisfaction with the leadership of Punjab Congress president Warring. Rebel leaders warned that unless organisational changes are made, the party could face serious setbacks in the forthcoming elections. After the nearly 80-minute meeting, Baghel dismissed speculation that Warring's removal was discussed.

"No one has any complaint against the high command. I met all the comrades, and they have expressed their views. Everyone stands with the high command. There are some issues that our comrades have raised, and I have assured all of them that, as the general secretary, I will look after the interests of everyone. No one should feel that they lack the support of any senior leader. However, if any candidate is winnable, they will definitely get a ticket. I will take up the concerns raised by my comrades with the high command," said Baghel.