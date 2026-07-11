Punjab Congress Rift Widens As Channi Camp Displays Show of Strength Before High Command
More than 80 current and former MLAs attend Chandigarh meeting with Bhupesh Baghel; rebel leaders question state leadership.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Chandigarh: Factionalism within the Punjab Congress came into the open on Saturday as former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's camp staged a show of strength during a meeting in Chandigarh.
The gathering, attended by over 80 current and former MLAs and senior leaders, highlighted growing discontent over the leadership of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring ahead of upcoming elections.
The meeting, hosted at the residence of senior leader Rana Gurjit Singh, witnessed a significant show of strength by the Channi camp. Although the party high command had scheduled interactions with only a handful of leaders, more than 80 current and former MLAs, MPs and senior functionaries attended the gathering.
The discussions centred on dissatisfaction with the leadership of Punjab Congress president Warring. Rebel leaders warned that unless organisational changes are made, the party could face serious setbacks in the forthcoming elections. After the nearly 80-minute meeting, Baghel dismissed speculation that Warring's removal was discussed.
"No one has any complaint against the high command. I met all the comrades, and they have expressed their views. Everyone stands with the high command. There are some issues that our comrades have raised, and I have assured all of them that, as the general secretary, I will look after the interests of everyone. No one should feel that they lack the support of any senior leader. However, if any candidate is winnable, they will definitely get a ticket. I will take up the concerns raised by my comrades with the high command," said Baghel.
Soon after the meeting, Baghel left for Raipur. Although Warring did not attend the gathering, he met Baghel and took the driver's seat of Baghel's car and took him to the airport.
Following the meeting, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the delegation had conveyed workers' concerns to the party leadership. "Baghel Sahab has come here. Our leaders came from some 92 constituencies. We all told him that we should work to strengthen the Congress. We have put the workers' point before him. We had a good conversation in a comfortable atmosphere. We need a leader who stands firm, not one perceived as compromising," Randhawa said.
Responding to Randhawa's remarks, Warring said, “If someone speaks of compromise, they should clearly state with whom the compromise has been made. The Congress has no place for sleeper cells or leaders who weaken the party. Whatever issues there are between me and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, we will resolve them quickly," Warring said.
The latest developments follow the Congress high command's July 1 decision to retain Warring as Punjab Congress president while appointing Jalandhar MP Channi as chairman of the party's campaign committee.
Sources within the party said Channi was disappointed at not being chosen to lead the Punjab unit as the president. Several leaders considered close to him had skipped earlier meetings convened by Baghel. When Channi was asked if he accepted Warring as the state Congress president, he said, “every issue would be discussed during the meeting.”
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