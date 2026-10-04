Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh Meets Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's Wife In Delhi
The new state Congress chief also met senior Congress leader Ambika Soni at her residence in Delhi.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Chandigarh: Pargat Singh, the new Punjab Congress President, sought blessings from the family of former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh before embarking on his new political journey.
Tasked with the crucial responsibility of uniting the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Pargat visited the Delhi residence of the former Prime Minister on Sunday. In a post on X, Pargat wrote, Pargat Singh wrote on X, "Met Smt. Gursharan Kaur Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Took her blessings and paid my respects while remembering Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji. His simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation will always remain an inspiration."
As I take charge as Punjab Congress President, I am beginning this responsibility by visiting the home of Sardar Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and seeking the blessings of his wife, Smt. Gursharan Kaur Ji. Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji remains a source of inspiration for us. His simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation will always inspire us to serve Punjab and India. He will always remain one of our national heroes. 🇮🇳— Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) October 4, 2026
The new state Congress chief also met senior Congress leader Ambika Soni at her residence in Delhi. In a post on X, he wrote, "Met Smt. Gursharan Kaur Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Took her blessings and paid my respects while remembering Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji. His simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation will always remain an inspiration.
Met Smt. Gursharan Kaur Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Took her blessings and paid my respects while remembering Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji. His simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation will always remain an inspiration. https://t.co/EftZUTWR7Q— Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) October 4, 2026
The 61-year-old former captain of Indian men’s hockey team is a three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment. Pargat’s journey from the hockey turf to the helm of the Punjab Congress is one of the rare sports-to-politics transitions, putting the former Olympian at the forefront of state politics.
Met senior Congress leader Smt. Ambika Soni Ji at her residence in Delhi. Had a meaningful interaction and sought her guidance and blessings as we work to strengthen the Congress organisation in Punjab. https://t.co/LxqPjGhKDl— Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) October 4, 2026
Pargat was born in March 1965 in Mithapur in Punjab’s Jalandhar. He captained the national hockey team and represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. A full-back, Pargat was widely known as one of India’s best defenders of his era in hockey. For his contributions to Indian hockey, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1989 and Padma Shri in 1998.
After retiring from international hockey, Pargat served as director of sport and Superintendent of Police in Punjab, before entering electoral politics.
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