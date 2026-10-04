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Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh Meets Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's Wife In Delhi

Pargat Singh with Gursharan Kaur and Ambika Soni ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Pargat Singh, the new Punjab Congress President, sought blessings from the family of former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh before embarking on his new political journey.

Tasked with the crucial responsibility of uniting the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Pargat visited the Delhi residence of the former Prime Minister on Sunday. In a post on X, Pargat wrote, Pargat Singh wrote on X, "Met Smt. Gursharan Kaur Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Took her blessings and paid my respects while remembering Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji. His simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation will always remain an inspiration." The new state Congress chief also met senior Congress leader Ambika Soni at her residence in Delhi. In a post on X, he wrote, "Met Smt. Gursharan Kaur Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Took her blessings and paid my respects while remembering Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji. His simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation will always remain an inspiration.