Punjab Congress President Courts Controversy Yet Again After Teasing Sikh Children In Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress President and Ludhiana MP, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, courted a fresh controversy with a statement which the Shiromani Akali Dal said has 'hurt' Sikh sentiments.

On Saturday night, Warring during election campaign at Tarn Taran, teased two Sikh children by touching their hair. As soon as the video surfaced, the Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal shared the post on social media and condemned the incident.

Badal wrote, "Disrespecting and making fun of the Sikh community is now becoming a common practice of the leaders of the Congress. Guru Sahib blessed the Sikh community with the invaluable gift of hair. Hair is one of the five blessings bestowed upon a Sikh by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj. The sad thing is that Congress Punjab President Raja Warring, despite being born in Punjab, does not understand the importance of hair for Sikhs. The way Warring touched the hair of two Sikh children while making funny comments at Tarn Taran Sahib is a desecration of the hair bestowed upon them by Guru Sahib and this has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community."

Badal appealed the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to take action in the matter and said, "I condemn this in the strongest terms and I also request Jathedar Singh Sahib Ji of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to take serious note of this and take strict action on it. I also want to bring to your attention that recently Raja Warring used foul language against the Dalit community and grossly insulted them and the very next day other big leaders of the Congress disrespected Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji and Bhai Jeevan Singh Ji during the election campaign. All these incidents point to a well-planned conspiracy, from which all Punjabis need to be aware.'