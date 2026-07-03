ETV Bharat / state

'Punjab Congress Divided': Charanjit Singh Channi's Supporters Want Him To Be State Congress President

Chandigarh: Two days after the Congress assigned vital responsibilities to its senior leaders in Punjab, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's supporters gathered at his residence in Morinda with several former MLAs demanding that he be appointed the state party chief.

The development came after the party's central leadership decided to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president. The announcement to retain Warring as the state party president was made alongside the unveiling of the party's various committees for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Before supporters began gathering at Channi's residence in Morinda, some former party MLAs who had reached the venue told reporters that if the Congress was to return to power in Punjab in next year's Assembly elections, the former chief minister should be appointed the state unit president.

Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said, "We have no issues with the high command but we have some objections. We want them to listen to our grievances and resolve them."

Party leader Darshan Singh Brar said, "If he (Warring) continues as the state Congress president, the party cannot form the government in the state. I want Charanjit Singh Channi to become the state president. This is not a rebellion."