'Punjab Congress Divided': Charanjit Singh Channi's Supporters Want Him To Be State Congress President
The development came after the party's central leadership decided to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: Two days after the Congress assigned vital responsibilities to its senior leaders in Punjab, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's supporters gathered at his residence in Morinda with several former MLAs demanding that he be appointed the state party chief.
The development came after the party's central leadership decided to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president. The announcement to retain Warring as the state party president was made alongside the unveiling of the party's various committees for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Before supporters began gathering at Channi's residence in Morinda, some former party MLAs who had reached the venue told reporters that if the Congress was to return to power in Punjab in next year's Assembly elections, the former chief minister should be appointed the state unit president.
Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said, "We have no issues with the high command but we have some objections. We want them to listen to our grievances and resolve them."
Party leader Darshan Singh Brar said, "If he (Warring) continues as the state Congress president, the party cannot form the government in the state. I want Charanjit Singh Channi to become the state president. This is not a rebellion."
Channi is believed to be miffed at not being appointed to the post and is learnt to have not even made the customary call to thank the party leadership following the new appointments. The former chief minister's supporters expressed disappointment over his not being given the post, for which the former Punjab chief minister had been lobbying.
Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, "This is an internal matter of Congress and BJP has no role in it. Bharatiya Janata Party is united and has the support of people".
On the other hand, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu took a dig at Warring and referred to a famous scene from the film 'Sholay'.
He referred to the famous scene of Asrani, in which the entire squad runs on the orders of the jailer chanting "right, left", leaving him alone. Bittu said that something similar had happened to Warring. He said that almost the entire team of Warring went to Charanjit Channi's camp, leaving the state Congress president alone. Bittu advised "Warring to stop opposing what is bound to happen. Join the "Channi faction", and go to Channi's house with the rest of your colleagues," he said.
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