Punjab Congress Collects Over 26 Lakh Signatures Against 'Vote Chori'

Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress on Saturday dispatched over 26 lakh signed forms collected under its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thieves, quit power) campaign to the party headquarters in Delhi.

The truck carrying 26,30,845 forms was flagged off by senior state party leaders, including Ravinder Dalvi, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Nabha, Pargat Singh and Kuljit Nagra in Chandigarh.

Under the campaign, the Congress plans to collect 5 crore signatures and submit them to the Election Commission of India.

The campaign in Punjab was launched over a month ago under the leadership of state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

According to Congress leaders, the drive "against the BJP government's vote theft in connivance with the Election Commission" received an overwhelming response from party cadres in Punjab.

The response was far beyond their targets and expectations, they added.