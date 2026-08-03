ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Completes 100 Percent Digitisation Of Enumeration Forms Ahead Of SIR Deadline

Chandigarh: The election commission in Punjab has completed 100 percent digitisation of enumeration forms across all 100 Assembly constituencies as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the achievement comes on the 39th day of the door-to-door enumeration exercise, with August 3, 2026, marking the final day of the enumeration phase.

Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra congratulated the District Election Officers, Deputy Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs, supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the exercise, describing the completion of digitisation as a reflection of the dedication of the election machinery.

"This shows the dedication of the election machinery involved in this mammoth task. The entire election staff deserves congratulations for this achievement," Mitra said.

The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on August 13.

Voters will be able to file claims and objections against the draft roll from August 13 to September 12. The claims and objections will be examined and disposed of between August 13 and October 8, after which the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 12.