Punjab CM Summoned By Sri Akal Takht Over 'Anti-Sikh' Remarks On January 15

Amritsar: Sri Akal Takht has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to appear before its secretariat for his alleged 'anti-Sikh' remarks on January 15.

Sri Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj on Monday summoned Mann for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in 'objectionable activities' with the pictures of the 'Sikh Gurus' and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The jathedar said Mann deliberately expressed an anti-Sikh mentality and repeatedly made 'objectionable' comments against the principle of 'dasvand', or tithe, a practice of donating 10 per cent of earnings to the place of worship. "He (Mann) has not made these comments against the Jathedar but against the morals of the Sikh Panth," said Gargajj.

He said, the comments made on Golak made by the Chief Minister are a direct attack on the devotion of the Sikhs. Mann is the second sitting Punjab Chief Minister to be summoned by the Akal takht after Surjit Singh Barnala, who faced the action in the 1980s.

Gargajj told media that Mann Punjab first talked about the Golak in January, then in June, and also in November. "Sikhs have been giving Daswand since the time of Guru Sahib as per which which every Sikh donates with his devotion and the money is invested in the Sangat," he said.

"The Chief Minister even said that the Golak should be removed. He challenged the Sikh code of conduct and the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib," the Jathedar said. Gargajj said Mann's 'anti-Sikh' statements reflect the arrogance of power he holds.