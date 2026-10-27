ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CM Mann's OSD Sends Legal Notice To SAD Leader Majithia Over Social Media Post

Chandigarh: Rajbir Singh Ghuman, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has served a legal notice to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday, accusing him of making false, baseless and defamatory allegations in a social media post.

Terming Majithia's claim defamatory, Ghuman has demanded in the notice sent that the SAD leader withdraw the allegations made in the post within 24 hours and issue a public apology.

Furthermore, Majithia has been asked to issue a written assurance that he will not level such allegations in the future, as the comments in the post are baseless and damaging to Ghuman's reputation.

Ghuman has warned in the notice that failing to remove the post from social media within the stipulated timeline would attract legal action against Majithia.

"That your deliberate act of framing and broadcasting false charges of serious offences against my client constitutes a grave criminal offence under Section 356 (Defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 351 (Criminal Intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000," the notice states.

It further warned that Majithia's actions constitute an actionable civil tort of libel under common law, rendering him liable to pay substantial monetary compensation to Gumna for the injury caused to his reputation and social standing throughout Punjab.