ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CM Mann's Cousin Gian Singh Joins BJP

Gian Singh Mann joins BJP the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar in Chandigarh on Monday. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: Ahead of the civic body polls in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cousin Gian Singh Mann on Monday joined the BJP at a program in Chandigarh in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. The saffron party has termed it a big step towards strengthening its hold in the state. "The BJP is growing stronger day by day within Punjab. The current ruling @AAPPunjab party and Chief Minister @BhagwantMann received a major political jolt when their cousin brother Gyan Singh Mann joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today," it shared in an X post. "Haryana's Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji and BJP Punjab State President Shri Sunil Jakhar ji welcomed him into the BJP family and stated that due to the BJP's people-friendly policies and vision for development, people are joining the party in large numbers. The erosion of trust from within the Aam Aadmi Party's own home itself shows that the people of Punjab have now grown weary of false promises and theatrical politics," reads the post. Gyan Singh Mann has openly raised questions about the performance of the Punjab government many times in the past. Especially during the floods, he had expressed displeasure with the government's arrangements, saying that due to administrative weaknesses, people had to face a lot of difficulties.