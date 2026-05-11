Punjab CM Mann's Cousin Gian Singh Joins BJP
The state BJP unit said people are joining the party in large numbers due to their people-friendly policies and vision for development. Opposition slams move.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: Ahead of the civic body polls in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cousin Gian Singh Mann on Monday joined the BJP at a program in Chandigarh in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar.
The saffron party has termed it a big step towards strengthening its hold in the state. "The BJP is growing stronger day by day within Punjab. The current ruling @AAPPunjab party and Chief Minister @BhagwantMann received a major political jolt when their cousin brother Gyan Singh Mann joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today," it shared in an X post.
"Haryana's Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji and BJP Punjab State President Shri Sunil Jakhar ji welcomed him into the BJP family and stated that due to the BJP's people-friendly policies and vision for development, people are joining the party in large numbers. The erosion of trust from within the Aam Aadmi Party's own home itself shows that the people of Punjab have now grown weary of false promises and theatrical politics," reads the post.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅੰਦਰ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦਿਨੋਂ-ਦਿਨ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸੱਤਾਧਾਰੀ @AAPPunjab ਪਾਰਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ @BhagwantMann ਨੂੰ ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਵੱਡਾ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਝਟਕਾ ਲੱਗਿਆ ਜਦੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਚਚੇਰੇ ਭਰਾ ਗਿਆਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨ ਅੱਜ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੋਏ। ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਨਾਇਬ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੈਣੀ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ… pic.twitter.com/A8iaC4aJcx— BJP PUNJAB (@BJP4Punjab) May 11, 2026
Gyan Singh Mann has openly raised questions about the performance of the Punjab government many times in the past. Especially during the floods, he had expressed displeasure with the government's arrangements, saying that due to administrative weaknesses, people had to face a lot of difficulties.
Political observers are seeing the development as a setback for the ruling party, as the matter could give the opposition a new issue to grapple with before the elections.
In sharp reaction, Punjab Congress wrote on X, "@BhagwantMann LITE joins @BJP4Punjab! AAP Down by 7 MP's and 1 'Chache da Munda'…."
.@BhagwantMann LITE joins @BJP4Punjab!— Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) May 11, 2026
AAP Down by 7 MP’s and 1 ‘Chache da Munda’…. https://t.co/B5uuXM9v50 pic.twitter.com/FYvoRw3IOA
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also targeted CM Mann over the matter. "When you start leaving your own family, then you understand that the matter is in trouble! The joining of CM Bhagwant Mann's brother, Gian Singh Mann, in the BJP clearly shows that Bhagwant Mann's real boss is the BJP. Now, what will Bhagwant Mann say in the house that the BJP is above and the Aam Aadmi Party is below?" he asked on X.
"Sources say this all happened with the Chief Minister's consent, all done out of fear of the ED's FIR. The friendship with the BJP is being forged to save himself and his associates from money laundering charges because a huge amount of money has been sent abroad, which the ED is digging into. Has the weak Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann put every principle on the line just to save his chair? Sacrificed everything to avoid going to jail," he added.
🚨 “जब अपने ही परिवार को छोड़ने लगें, तो समझ लीजिए कि मामला गड़बड़ है!” 🚨— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 11, 2026
👉CM भगवंत मान के भाई ज्ञान सिंह मान का BJP में शामिल होना साफ़ दिखाता है कि भगवंत मान का असली बॉस BJP ही है
👉अब भगवंत मान क्या कहेंगे कि उनके घर में BJP ऊपर है और आम आदमी पार्टी नीचे
👉सूत्रों का… pic.twitter.com/b7mFtp8jKc
Majithia said everything in Punjab is being sacrificed — the SYL water, Chandigarh, Punjab University, and all of Punjab's issues. "Bhagwant Mann has said Tata Bye Bye to them all, agreeing to everything — he just wants to save himself. On one side, drama against the BJP...on the other, sending your own people to the BJP! So, understand that things are messed up," he added.
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