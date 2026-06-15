Punjab CM Mann Declared Guilty Of Religious Misconduct By Akal Takht
The decision, unanimously taken by five Sikh high priests, was pronounced from the podium by Gargaj, declaring Mann as "Guru Dokhi" and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi".
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday was declared guilty of religious misconduct by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, following a video that purportedly showed him in an act hurting Sikh sentiments.
Mann was declared guilty of sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus as portrayed in the viral video that Gargaj said was neither AI-generated nor doctored. The decision, unanimously taken by five Sikh high priests, was pronounced from the podium by Gargaj, declaring Mann as "Guru Dokhi" (one who has betrayed or shown disloyalty to the Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (opposed to the Khalsa Panth). Moreover, the Sikh panth was also directed to shun ties with Mann.
"On January 15, the Chief Minister was summoned, and an explanation was sought on the statement he made on the Golaks. At that time, the CM had said that he would not make any further statement on the Golaks. But later he has also been making statements on the Golaks. Secondly, an explanation was also sought about his alleged video, which he had denied as fake and had said that the video should be tested by any lab," Gajraj said.
"We got the video examined by two labs recognised by the Central government, which proved that the video has not been tampered with and there is no indication of AI in it. The labs have also given certificates which will be recognised in every court," he added.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu said the lab report only states that this video is real, but has not mentioned anywhere who the person seen in the video is. "It is not proven anywhere that the person seen in the video is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," he added.
"The Jathedars of Akal Takht Sahib want to defame the AAP government by becoming representatives of the Shiromani Akali Dal. They are unable to digest the fact that the Chief Minister has made such strict laws against sacrilege and has not left any work incomplete in four years. This is the first government against which there is no anti-incumbency movement after 4.5 years. The opposition parties, which have lost the issue, are making fabricated allegations," he said further.
Earlier, Mann was summoned and appeared before the Akal Takht on January 15 for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Sikh tenets. He was the third Chief Minister to be summoned by the Akal Takht after Parkash Singh Badal and Surjit Singh Barnala.
Badal was summoned in 1979 by then Jathedar Sadhu Singh Bhaura over his role in the Sikh-Nirankari clash that claimed 13 lives in Amritsar, while Barnala was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in 1986 and excommunicated for ordering police action inside the Golden Temple. Later, he sought atonement in 1988.
Condemning Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal said it is extremely shameful that the Chief Minister of the state has such a bad feeling towards Guru Sahibans and martyrs. "In this regard, Shiromani Akali Dal will guard with full dedication whatever order is issued by the Panth under the leadership of Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj," it added.
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