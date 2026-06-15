ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CM Mann Declared Guilty Of Religious Misconduct By Akal Takht

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday was declared guilty of religious misconduct by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, following a video that purportedly showed him in an act hurting Sikh sentiments.

Mann was declared guilty of sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus as portrayed in the viral video that Gargaj said was neither AI-generated nor doctored. The decision, unanimously taken by five Sikh high priests, was pronounced from the podium by Gargaj, declaring Mann as "Guru Dokhi" (one who has betrayed or shown disloyalty to the Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (opposed to the Khalsa Panth). Moreover, the Sikh panth was also directed to shun ties with Mann.

"On January 15, the Chief Minister was summoned, and an explanation was sought on the statement he made on the Golaks. At that time, the CM had said that he would not make any further statement on the Golaks. But later he has also been making statements on the Golaks. Secondly, an explanation was also sought about his alleged video, which he had denied as fake and had said that the video should be tested by any lab," Gajraj said.

"We got the video examined by two labs recognised by the Central government, which proved that the video has not been tampered with and there is no indication of AI in it. The labs have also given certificates which will be recognised in every court," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu said the lab report only states that this video is real, but has not mentioned anywhere who the person seen in the video is. "It is not proven anywhere that the person seen in the video is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," he added.