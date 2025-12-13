ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CM Mann Advises Congress to Handle Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Security Issue Within Party

Chandigarh: Reacting to the suspended Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s request for security cover, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that resolutions for such problems should be taken at the party level.

Speaking to the media in Chandigarh, he said, "Before making any statements, one should think carefully. It seems that people first criticise others and then come to me, claiming their lives are in danger. They should speak responsibly and coordinate among themselves. There is an appropriate way to handle these matters, and they should be resolved within the party. When they speak, everyone else is wrong, and only they are right."

Navjot Kaur Sidhu also questioned the chief minister's "silence" over the issues she raised with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and accused him of "facilitating liquor and mining mafia". Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following the "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark, the Punjab Congress suspended her from its primary membership.

"Rather than blaming us, Congress members should address their own internal matters. If they are willing to put a price on a constitutional position like Chief Minister, how can they be expected to address public issues? Those with questionable intentions have no right to lecture us on honesty," the Punjab CM added.

In a post on X on Friday night, Sidhu said, "CM Bhagwant Mann ji, I think I need some security now, or else you will be responsible. And kindly answer why there is no response from your side on my issues raised before the Honourable Governor of Punjab? Why are you facilitating the liquor and mining mafia?"

Along with it, she also posted a copy of the memorandum mentioning issues which she raised with the Punjab governor in her recent meeting. In it, Kaur had alleged a "land scandal" being run by the Bhagwant Mann government.

She had claimed that some "bigwigs" had grabbed land holdings in the "protected forest land around the Shivalik hills and the CM was trying to regularise it."