Punjab CM Mann Advises Congress to Handle Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Security Issue Within Party
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been suspended from the Congress following her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" had sought security cover from CM.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
Chandigarh: Reacting to the suspended Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s request for security cover, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that resolutions for such problems should be taken at the party level.
Speaking to the media in Chandigarh, he said, "Before making any statements, one should think carefully. It seems that people first criticise others and then come to me, claiming their lives are in danger. They should speak responsibly and coordinate among themselves. There is an appropriate way to handle these matters, and they should be resolved within the party. When they speak, everyone else is wrong, and only they are right."
Navjot Kaur Sidhu also questioned the chief minister's "silence" over the issues she raised with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and accused him of "facilitating liquor and mining mafia". Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following the "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark, the Punjab Congress suspended her from its primary membership.
"Rather than blaming us, Congress members should address their own internal matters. If they are willing to put a price on a constitutional position like Chief Minister, how can they be expected to address public issues? Those with questionable intentions have no right to lecture us on honesty," the Punjab CM added.
In a post on X on Friday night, Sidhu said, "CM Bhagwant Mann ji, I think I need some security now, or else you will be responsible. And kindly answer why there is no response from your side on my issues raised before the Honourable Governor of Punjab? Why are you facilitating the liquor and mining mafia?"
Along with it, she also posted a copy of the memorandum mentioning issues which she raised with the Punjab governor in her recent meeting. In it, Kaur had alleged a "land scandal" being run by the Bhagwant Mann government.
She had claimed that some "bigwigs" had grabbed land holdings in the "protected forest land around the Shivalik hills and the CM was trying to regularise it."
In a meeting with the governor, Kaur had also alleged that law and order was "deteriorating" in the state.
She had also lashed out at former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who, in an interview with PTI Videos, said Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu were both "unstable".
Amarinder Singh had accused Navjot Kaur of lying, saying the Congress should remove her from the party. Sidhu should focus on cricket commentary, which he was good at, the former CM had remarked, adding that "politics is not in his nature."
In a post on X, Kaur said, "Captain Amarinder Singh, you have so many questions to answer which will not fit into my 100 tweets. Let's start with your files you wanted Navjot Sidhu to close, and he refused; City Centre case file, registration of land sharks' land holdings around the prohibited Shivalik range."
"Captain Amarinder Singh , I just wanted to add ; why didn't you clear Navjot Sidhu's files, which were so important for Punjab's growth? Mining Policy, Liquor policy, Travel and Medical tourism, Amritsar Gondola project, Garbage Disposal Project, Trans piracy in Local Bodies by placing tenders on National sites, Film city projects, Water sports projects, Sports park in Ranjit Avenue, Culinary universities for Punjab?" she posed.
Singh resigned from the CM's post in September 2021 following a fight within the Congress's state unit. After Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister, Singh quit the party and formed a new outfit, which merged with the BJP in 2022.
Also read: