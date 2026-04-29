ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Meet President Murmu On May 5

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 5 to discuss the defection of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mann said the President responded to his request for a meeting and scheduled it for 12 noon on May 5. The Chief Minister had sought the appointment with the President to formally demand the 'recall' of six of the rebel AAP MPs elected from the state. Seven MPs, constituting two-thirds of its total strength of 10 in the Upper House, defected to the BJP on April 24, dealing a serious blow to the AAP.

Those who switched sides are Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney (all from Punjab), and Swati Maliwal (Delhi). Officials said Mann will clarify his stance on the issue in the meeting with the President. The state government believes that the Rajya Sabha members were elected on the basis of AAP's majority in the legislative assembly.