Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Meet President Murmu On May 5
The Chief Minister is slated to discuss the defection of seven AAP Rajya Sabha members to BJP and demand their 'recall'.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 5 to discuss the defection of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Mann said the President responded to his request for a meeting and scheduled it for 12 noon on May 5. The Chief Minister had sought the appointment with the President to formally demand the 'recall' of six of the rebel AAP MPs elected from the state. Seven MPs, constituting two-thirds of its total strength of 10 in the Upper House, defected to the BJP on April 24, dealing a serious blow to the AAP.
Those who switched sides are Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney (all from Punjab), and Swati Maliwal (Delhi). Officials said Mann will clarify his stance on the issue in the meeting with the President. The state government believes that the Rajya Sabha members were elected on the basis of AAP's majority in the legislative assembly.
According to constitutional experts, if two-thirds of the members change parties together, then their immediate disqualification does not apply. In this context, the matter can also go through a lengthy legal process.
The Aam Aadmi Party has also filed a complaint in this regard with the Upper House of the Parliament. According to political analysts, the scheduled meeting between Mann and the President on May 5 is not just a routine action, but an important political step. This may affect the constitutional and legal aspects of the issue in the coming days.
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