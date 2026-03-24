'Law Is Equal For All', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On His Minister’s Arrest In Govt Official's Suicide
Punjab Chief Minister asserted zero tolerance for crime as a minister was arrested in connection with the Gagandeep Randhawa suicide case.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government does not support VIP culture and that the law is equal for all, as Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested in connection with the suspected suicide of Gagandeep Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.
Bhullar was arrested Monday from Amritsar in connection with the suspected suicide of Randhawa, who was purportedly seen consuming poison in a video in which he accused the AAP minister of pressuring him to award a tender to his aide.
Addressing a press conference, Mann said that in the AAP government, a cabinet minister and a security guard are treated equally, asserting that corruption and crime have no place and the law will take its course without any pressure.
He said the resignation of Laljit Singh Bhullar was accepted with immediate effect, and the police have arrested him following due legal procedure after allegations of involvement in the case surfaced.
ਅਹਿਮ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ ਤੋਂ LIVE— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 24, 2026
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अहम प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, चंडीगढ़ से LIVE https://t.co/YEGqSZ6GMj
“This step is sending a big message in Punjab politics that the current government does not hesitate to take action against its own leaders, if any serious allegations are made against them,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that the arrested leader will be presented in court soon. “The police will seek his remand from the court to thoroughly investigate the complex matter,” CM Mann added. Mann also said that the Chief Secretary has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the entire incident to ensure transparency and accountability at the administrative level.
Taking a swipe at opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, Mann cited an incident in neighbouring Haryana where a senior IPS officer died by suicide, alleging that no strict action was taken in that case except for a transfer of the DGP.
In response to the Congress party's demand for a CBI investigation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed his criticism at Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Mann highlighted the tragic history of suicides in Punjab, referencing a specific case in which an entire family attempted suicide and named Congress President Raja Warring in their suicide note.
Mann questioned the Congress leaders, asking, "When Raja Warring's name was mentioned in the suicide case, did the Congress government initiate a CBI investigation at that time? Was any prominent leader arrested then?"
The CM accused the Congress party of double standards, stating that while the party exploits legal loopholes to protect their own leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party government has acted impartially by sending its own minister to jail without bias.
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