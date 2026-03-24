ETV Bharat / state

'Law Is Equal For All', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On His Minister’s Arrest In Govt Official's Suicide

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ( IANS )

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government does not support VIP culture and that the law is equal for all, as Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested in connection with the suspected suicide of Gagandeep Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar. Bhullar was arrested Monday from Amritsar in connection with the suspected suicide of Randhawa, who was purportedly seen consuming poison in a video in which he accused the AAP minister of pressuring him to award a tender to his aide. Addressing a press conference, Mann said that in the AAP government, a cabinet minister and a security guard are treated equally, asserting that corruption and crime have no place and the law will take its course without any pressure. He said the resignation of Laljit Singh Bhullar was accepted with immediate effect, and the police have arrested him following due legal procedure after allegations of involvement in the case surfaced.