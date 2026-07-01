ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Launches 'Maawan Dian Satkar Yojana' For Women In State

As part of the initiative, around Rs 1,100 crore was transferred to the accounts of women above the age of 18 years on the day. Under the scheme, general category women will be given Rs 1,000 per month and Dalit (SC) category women Rs 1,500. This is the first time that a government has credited amount for three months to the accounts of the beneficiaries in one go.

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the ‘Maawan Dian Satkar Yojana’ from his constituency Dhuri in Sangrur district of Punjab.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party government has credited Rs 3,000 in the accounts of general category women and Rs 4,500 to those of Scheduled Caste category women to fulfill its last guarantee. "This is the first time that the government has given three months of money in one go. The women were given money for July, August and September," he said.

A beneficiary who received message of Rs 4,500 getting credited in her bank account on her mobile phone came to Mann during his speech. The Chief Minister read the message after which the woman said she has four daughters and the amount will help her in meeting their needs.

CM Bhagwant Mann shows the message received by a beneficiary during his speech (X@BhagwantMann)

Mann said 35.42 lakh women were registered under the scheme till June 6. This includes 14.28 lakh women from the Dalit category and 30.13 lakh women from the general category.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said, "The Opposition made fun of our guarantees and tried to prevent them from being implemented, but today the whole nation is witnessing CM Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to people."