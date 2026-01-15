ETV Bharat / state

'I Can Never Think Of Saying Such Thing....': Punjab CM Appears Before Akal Takht To Clarify 'Anti-Sikh' Remarks

CM Bagwant Mann sitting with folded hands at Akal Takht ( AAP's X handle )

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar on Thursday in connection with summons issued by the highest temporal body last week. Mann sat with his folded-hands on the ground in front of Akal Takht acting Jathedar Gian Kuldeep Singh Gargajj for around 40 minutes and was also presented a copy of the monthly Gurudwara Gazette, a publication related to Sikh Rehat Maryada and official communication of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The CM arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday and paid obeisance at the Golden Temple today before visiting the Akal Takht Secretariat at around 11:30 am. His appearance before the highest temporal body comes in the wake of summons issued by it in connection with the CM's alleged remarks about Sikh traditions, comments on 'Guru ki Golak', a gurudwara donation box and Sikh Gurus and objectionable videos. After appearing before Akal Takht Secretariat, Mann said, "As a humble Sikh, I have bowed down before the Supreme Sri Akal Takht Sahib in accordance with the orders given by supreme body. When I appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj showed me the complaints made against me, to which, I have given a detailed explanation. He said 5 Singh Sahabans will be gathered and they will consider by explanation following which, further instructions will be issued." According to Mann, he has submitted his grievances and complaints regarding the shortcomings in the SGPC to acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. "This matter is very serious. The Jathedar has assured to look into my complaints and decide accordingly," Mann said.