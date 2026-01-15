'I Can Never Think Of Saying Such Thing....': Punjab CM Appears Before Akal Takht To Clarify 'Anti-Sikh' Remarks
Akal Takht acting Jathedar Gian Kuldeep Singh Gargajj had summoned Bhagwan Mann on January 5 over objectionable videos and alleged anti-Sikh remarks.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar on Thursday in connection with summons issued by the highest temporal body last week.
Mann sat with his folded-hands on the ground in front of Akal Takht acting Jathedar Gian Kuldeep Singh Gargajj for around 40 minutes and was also presented a copy of the monthly Gurudwara Gazette, a publication related to Sikh Rehat Maryada and official communication of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
The CM arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday and paid obeisance at the Golden Temple today before visiting the Akal Takht Secretariat at around 11:30 am. His appearance before the highest temporal body comes in the wake of summons issued by it in connection with the CM's alleged remarks about Sikh traditions, comments on 'Guru ki Golak', a gurudwara donation box and Sikh Gurus and objectionable videos.
ਸੂਬੇ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਨਾਤੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਕੋਲ ਜੋ SGPC ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਾਮੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤਾਂ ਆਈਆਂ ਸਨ, ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖਤੀ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਅੱਗੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ। ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਮਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਬਣੇ ਧਰਮ ਦੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਸਾਡਾ ਫ਼ਰਜ਼ ਹੈ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 15, 2026
राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री होने के नाते, मेरे पास… pic.twitter.com/MTvBQ8AOnq
After appearing before Akal Takht Secretariat, Mann said, "As a humble Sikh, I have bowed down before the Supreme Sri Akal Takht Sahib in accordance with the orders given by supreme body. When I appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj showed me the complaints made against me, to which, I have given a detailed explanation. He said 5 Singh Sahabans will be gathered and they will consider by explanation following which, further instructions will be issued."
According to Mann, he has submitted his grievances and complaints regarding the shortcomings in the SGPC to acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. "This matter is very serious. The Jathedar has assured to look into my complaints and decide accordingly," Mann said.
"I also clarified that a story is being created on social media that I am challenging Akal Takht. I have bowed my head before Akal Takht and told such a thing is not true. I have neither the courage nor the authority to do so. I can never even think of such a thing. Gargajj has said that we will decide on this soon. The decisions that he takes will be final," Mann added.
The CM said he has submitted an explanation regarding his viral AI video and told Gargajj that it is fake.
Meanwhil Gargajj said, "The basic principle of Akal Takht Sahib is to put the welfare of all ahead. According to the principles of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a human being can make mistakes, but Guru and God are infallible. When someone makes a mistake in the name of Guru Nanak, especially when he is associated with the state power, then the duty of Sri Akal Takht Sahib increases further."
He said that the CM appeared in Akal Takht and gave clarifications. "The discussion took place in a very comfortable and respectful atmosphere. Issues related to Sikh code of conduct, Daswandh, Gurdwara management, Golak and some previous videos came up for discussion. The Chief Minister admitted he was not fully aware of the Sikh code of conduct and Sikh principles and assured that he would not comment on religious issues without understanding in future. Sri Akal Takht Sahib is open to anyone who comes to present his side with humility," Gargajj said.
Gargajj also said that a special law is being considered against sacrilege. The Jathedar appealed to everyone to rise above politics on religious issues and follow the principles of love, humility and Sikhism.
Gargajj had summoned the CM on January 5 over an objectionable video and statements made on Sikh issues, including Golak. However, since he is not an Amritdhari Sikh, the CM appeared at the Secretariat instead of the Akal Takht's Fasil and clarified all the issues.
