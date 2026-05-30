Punjab Civic Body Election Results: AAP Wins Over 48% Wards, Congress Distant 2nd; Kejriwal, Mann Rejoice
Of eight municipal corporations with 50 wards each, AAP decisively won in Moga, Barnala, Bathinda and Batala, winning 30, 36, 31 and 30 wards, respectively.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won over 48 per cent of the municipal wards in the Punjab civic body elections on Friday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann describing the victory as people's stamp of approval on the ruling party's development work and rejection of the opposition's "politics of hatred".
Punjab State Election Commission data showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 958 of the total 1,977 wards. Congress came second by winning 397 wards, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 191 wards and the BJP won 172 wards.
Independent candidates performed fairly well in the urban local body elections, winning 251 wards. The BSP won seven wards. Counting of votes was still underway and the result for one ward was yet to be declared.
ਅਹਿਮ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ LIVE ------- अहम प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, चंडीगढ़ से LIVE https://t.co/6RRqVt968i— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2026
Out of the eight municipal corporations with 50 wards each, AAP registered decisive victories in Moga, Barnala, Bathinda and Batala by winning 30, 36, 31 and 30 wards, respectively, and was the single largest party in Mohali with 26 wards, according to the data.
Congress secured a dominant position in Kapurthala by winning 31 wards, while BJP emerged as the single largest party in Pathankot and Abohar with 22 and 28 wards, respectively.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Punjab for his party's "spectacular" victory.
"Congratulations to everyone. By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future," he said.
Targeting the BJP, Kejriwal said, "The ED party has been wiped out." Today, people have avenged the small traders of Punjab who were harassed by the "ED party" by conducting raids against them, he said.
धन्यवाद पंजाब! ये केवल एक चुनावी जीत नहीं है…— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 29, 2026
पंजाब की जनता का साफ़ संदेश है कि गद्दारी और धोखे की राजनीति के साथ खड़े नहीं होंगे ।
ईमानदारी के साथ खड़े होंगे। काम की राजनीति के साथ खड़े होंगे। pic.twitter.com/J8HJzPLcbm
With AAP's victory coming ahead of the Punjab assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister Mann said the result is people's stamp of approval on his government's development works.
The people of Punjab have defeated the opposition's politics of hatred, he said. "They have rejected parties who indulge in divisive politics," he added.
ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ 'ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ' ਦੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਮੋਹਰ ਲਗਾਈ ਹੈ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2026
ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ, ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ, ਪੰਚਾਇਤੀ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਨਗਰ ਨਿਗਮ ਅਤੇ ਨਗਰ ਪੰਚਾਇਤਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਵੱਡੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। 90% ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਨਗਰ ਕੌਂਸਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਜਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।
ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ (ਕਾਂਗਰਸ, ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ… pic.twitter.com/WesUlorLDM
AAP workers celebrated by exchanging sweets and dancing to dhol beats, with party leader Manish Sisodia thanking voters for reposing their faith in Kejriwal and Mann. "People of Punjab have replied to the ED party. ED politics will not work in Punjab," Sisodia said, claiming that security deposits of 1,142 BJP candidates were forfeited.
धन्यवाद पंजाब! ये केवल एक चुनावी जीत नहीं है…— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 29, 2026
पंजाब की जनता का साफ़ संदेश है कि गद्दारी और धोखे की राजनीति के साथ खड़े नहीं होंगे ।
ईमानदारी के साथ खड़े होंगे। काम की राजनीति के साथ खड़े होंगे। pic.twitter.com/J8HJzPLcbm
The opposition Congress lashed out at the AAP government, accusing it of abusing power and misusing the official machinery. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring congratulated party workers for their courage in putting up a brave fight against AAP's "high-handedness".
"It was their stated policy of 'saam, daam, dand, bhed' (by hook or by crook) that was nakedly displayed during the municipal elections across Punjab," Warring said, alleging abuse of power by AAP. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security arrangements.
Elections to 102 municipal bodies comprising 1,897 wards across eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot, along with 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats, were held using ballot papers on May 26, with a turnout of 63.94 per cent. Out of the 1,977 wards, candidates in 80 wards were elected unopposed.
For the local body elections, 7,554 candidates were in the fray. In the Dhuri Municipal Council, AAP won 19 of the 21 wards, with Independents winning the remaining two. Dhuri is the home turf of Mann.
In the Gidderbaha Municipal Council, AAP won 17 of the 19 wards, with the remaining two going to Congress. Gidderbaha is considered the stronghold of Warring. In the Chamkaur Sahib Municipal Council, Congress bagged seven of the 13 wards. AAP and Independents won three each.
In the Majitha Municipal Council, AAP won seven wards and SAD won six. Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia is the MLA from the Majitha assembly segment. Prominent winners include AAP's Sunny Ahluwalia from ward number 6 and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's son Sarabjeet Singh from ward number 42, both in Mohali.
Former health minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu's son Kanwarbir Singh Sidhu lost from ward number 10 in Mohali. The civic body elections were seen as a litmus test for AAP and a referendum on the Mann government's work.
The stakes were also high for Congress. Losing the Gidderbaha Municipal Council is a setback for the party. BJP, which was seeing these elections as an opportunity to expand its base, fell short of expectations. It could not perform in urban segments the way it had hoped.
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