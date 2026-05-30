ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Civic Body Election Results: AAP Wins Over 48% Wards, Congress Distant 2nd; Kejriwal, Mann Rejoice

Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from Majitha's Ward No. 3, Amarjit Singh, with his supporters, celebrates the win in the Punjab civic body elections, in Amritsar on Friday. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won over 48 per cent of the municipal wards in the Punjab civic body elections on Friday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann describing the victory as people's stamp of approval on the ruling party's development work and rejection of the opposition's "politics of hatred".

Punjab State Election Commission data showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 958 of the total 1,977 wards. Congress came second by winning 397 wards, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 191 wards and the BJP won 172 wards.

Independent candidates performed fairly well in the urban local body elections, winning 251 wards. The BSP won seven wards. Counting of votes was still underway and the result for one ward was yet to be declared.

Out of the eight municipal corporations with 50 wards each, AAP registered decisive victories in Moga, Barnala, Bathinda and Batala by winning 30, 36, 31 and 30 wards, respectively, and was the single largest party in Mohali with 26 wards, according to the data.

Congress secured a dominant position in Kapurthala by winning 31 wards, while BJP emerged as the single largest party in Pathankot and Abohar with 22 and 28 wards, respectively.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Punjab for his party's "spectacular" victory.

"Congratulations to everyone. By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Kejriwal said, "The ED party has been wiped out." Today, people have avenged the small traders of Punjab who were harassed by the "ED party" by conducting raids against them, he said.