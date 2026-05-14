ETV Bharat / state

Punjab CEO Announces Month-Long Special Intensive Revision Campaign Starting June 25

Chandigarh: The chief electoral officer of Punjab, Anindita Mitra, has launched an all-encompassing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive under the guidance of the Election Commission of India. This SIR drive is slated to take place from June 25 to July 24, during which time BLOs will conduct door-to-door inspections to ensure voter verification and complete the mandatory forms.

As part of this one-month drive, enumeration forms will be handed out to every household, and it is mandatory for the form to be filled out, irrespective of whether mapping had taken place earlier. While one copy of the form will be kept by the voters themselves, the other will be sent to the ERO.

In case of non-residence, BLOs have been told to visit the address up to three times. For those who submit their forms, their names will appear in the Draft Roll on July 31; those who do not submit their forms will be left out of the draft roll.

This entire activity comes after data matching on the basis of the 2003 voters' list. According to Mitra, while about 83 per cent of the data-matching work has been completed in Punjab, some districts have had problems with the SIR mapping process, making such an exercise necessary.