Punjab CEO Announces Month-Long Special Intensive Revision Campaign Starting June 25
As per instructions from the Supreme Court, Aadhaar cards will only be accepted for purposes of identity proof, and not proof of residence.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Chandigarh: The chief electoral officer of Punjab, Anindita Mitra, has launched an all-encompassing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive under the guidance of the Election Commission of India. This SIR drive is slated to take place from June 25 to July 24, during which time BLOs will conduct door-to-door inspections to ensure voter verification and complete the mandatory forms.
As part of this one-month drive, enumeration forms will be handed out to every household, and it is mandatory for the form to be filled out, irrespective of whether mapping had taken place earlier. While one copy of the form will be kept by the voters themselves, the other will be sent to the ERO.
In case of non-residence, BLOs have been told to visit the address up to three times. For those who submit their forms, their names will appear in the Draft Roll on July 31; those who do not submit their forms will be left out of the draft roll.
This entire activity comes after data matching on the basis of the 2003 voters' list. According to Mitra, while about 83 per cent of the data-matching work has been completed in Punjab, some districts have had problems with the SIR mapping process, making such an exercise necessary.
July will also be the month of claims and objections. Those who did not submit their forms during the door-to-door campaign will have to send their form 6 or form 8 to the ERO. Notices will be served from July 31 to September 28 to those whose forms could not match with existing records, giving them seven days' time to provide the requisite documents.
Elaborating on the role of documentation, Mitra pointed out that all types of documents, such as passports, pension cards, academic certificates, and caste certificates, would be taken. As per instructions from the Supreme Court, Aadhaar cards will only be accepted for purposes of identity proof, and not proof of residence.
This was explained by the CEO, who further clarified that Aadhaar would not serve as an acceptable form of proof of residence for voter registration. In order to achieve success in the campaign, all members of the election staff, from BLOs to senior officers, will undergo specialised training.