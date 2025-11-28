Punjab: Centre Orders Release Of Three Pakistani Prisoners After Completion Of Their Sentence
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST
Amritsar: Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, spent 30 years of his life in jails in Punjab and Rajasthan. Now, the Central Government, in a major decision, has announced his release along with two others.
Iqbal was arrested at the age of 18 in Gurdaspur with 10 kg heroin under the NDPS Act and was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the court.
"At least 30 precious years of my life were spent within the walls of the prison. I was trapped in the greed of money, due to which my entire life was ruined. I would like to advise the youth venturing on the wrong path to not succumb to greed," he said.
Iqbal said, "Its like Eid for me. The joy of returning to my home, my country after 30 years cannot be expressed in words. All this has been possible only because of the Government of India."
Iqbal said his wife left him after his arrest. "After Gurdaspur jail, I was sent to Rajasthan jail, where I served a major part of my sentence," he said.
He appealed the governments of India and Pakistan to release prisoners whose sentences are over on humanitarian grounds so that they can spend the rest of their lives with their families.
Mohammad Ramzan, who is also to be released with Iqbal said, "I have been released after serving a long prison sentence of almost 15 years. I was arrested in India for smuggling heroin But now I have completely renounced such activities. It is only due to the efforts of the governments of both countries that my return to my homeland was made possible."
Protocol Officer Arun Mahal said Iqbal and Ramzan have been brought from a jail in Rajasthan and the third will be handed over by Delhi Police soon. "The prisoners have completed their legal sentence and after their customs, immigration and other documents are cleared, they will be handed over to Pakistan Rangers," he said.
