Punjab: Centre Orders Release Of Three Pakistani Prisoners After Completion Of Their Sentence

Amritsar: Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, spent 30 years of his life in jails in Punjab and Rajasthan. Now, the Central Government, in a major decision, has announced his release along with two others.

Iqbal was arrested at the age of 18 in Gurdaspur with 10 kg heroin under the NDPS Act and was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the court.

"At least 30 precious years of my life were spent within the walls of the prison. I was trapped in the greed of money, due to which my entire life was ruined. I would like to advise the youth venturing on the wrong path to not succumb to greed," he said.

Iqbal said, "Its like Eid for me. The joy of returning to my home, my country after 30 years cannot be expressed in words. All this has been possible only because of the Government of India."