ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Cabinet Waives Fees For 120 Doorstep Services, Approves Land And Illegal Colony Reforms

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of public welfare measures, including free doorstep delivery of government services, amendments to the land acquisition policy, and the regularisation of certain illegal colonies.

Announcing the decisions, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government had approved important reforms aimed at providing relief to the public.

Cheema said that with the growing demand for various certificates, including residence, caste, birth, and educational certificates, the government had decided to waive the service fee for doorstep delivery of government services.

The Punjab government currently offers 120 government services at citizens' doorsteps, for which a service fee of Rs 70 was being charged. The Cabinet has now decided that the Rs 70 service fee for all these services will be completely waived off from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the state's land acquisition policy by increasing the size of plots allotted to stakeholders whose land is acquired.

Under the revised policy: