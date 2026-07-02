Punjab Cabinet Waives Fees For 120 Doorstep Services, Approves Land And Illegal Colony Reforms
Announcing the decisions, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government had approved important reforms aimed at providing relief to the public.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of public welfare measures, including free doorstep delivery of government services, amendments to the land acquisition policy, and the regularisation of certain illegal colonies.
Announcing the decisions, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government had approved important reforms aimed at providing relief to the public.
Cheema said that with the growing demand for various certificates, including residence, caste, birth, and educational certificates, the government had decided to waive the service fee for doorstep delivery of government services.
The Punjab government currently offers 120 government services at citizens' doorsteps, for which a service fee of Rs 70 was being charged. The Cabinet has now decided that the Rs 70 service fee for all these services will be completely waived off from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.
The Cabinet also approved amendments to the state's land acquisition policy by increasing the size of plots allotted to stakeholders whose land is acquired.
Under the revised policy:
- A residential plot of 1,000 square yards per acre of acquired land will continue to be allotted.
- The size of commercial plots has been increased from 200 square yards to 210 square yards.
- Those opting out of commercial plots will now receive 1,630 square yards of residential land instead of 1,600 square yards.
- The size of larger commercial plots has been increased from 800 square yards to 840 square yards.
Cheema added that individuals giving one acre or more of land to the government would also be allowed to purchase plots at the reserve price without participating in an auction.
In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the regularisation of illegal colonies where at least 25 per cent construction has already been completed.
Under the policy, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) or the landowner will have to deposit five per cent of the collector rate for residential areas, and ten per cent of the collector rate for commercial areas.
After the payment of the fee, the government will issue a provisional certificate and undertake development works in the colonies. Residents of these colonies will also no longer require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for property-related transactions.
Cheema also hit out at opposition leaders and said that the decisions were not part of a new policy but amendments to existing policies aimed at providing greater relief to the public. Taking a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Cheema said that the opposition leader should either change his advisers or seek treatment himself.
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