ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Cabinet Passes Resolution To Oppose Centre's Appointment Of HC Chief Justice

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has opposed the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Centre and passed a resolution against the decision.

Disclosing this, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X, that in the Punjab Cabinet meeting a resolution was unanimously passed against the "continuous dacoity and violation of constitutional rules by the Central Government on the rights of Punjab." "The appointment of the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court without taking the consent of the state government is a direct violation of the established procedures (Memorandum of Procedure) and constitutional rules," said the CM.

Earlier on August 6, 2026, Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, recommended Justice Mishra as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Mishra was working as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court. After the recommendation of the Collegium, the Union Law Ministry sent the file to the Punjab government and sought its opinion over the matter.

According to reports, the Punjab government had not sent its opinion to the Central government till September 2 following which the Center notified the appointment on September 5.