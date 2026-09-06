Punjab Cabinet Passes Resolution To Oppose Centre's Appointment Of HC Chief Justice
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann describes the appointment as violation of constitutional rules by Central government.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has opposed the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Centre and passed a resolution against the decision.
Disclosing this, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X, that in the Punjab Cabinet meeting a resolution was unanimously passed against the "continuous dacoity and violation of constitutional rules by the Central Government on the rights of Punjab." "The appointment of the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court without taking the consent of the state government is a direct violation of the established procedures (Memorandum of Procedure) and constitutional rules," said the CM.
Earlier on August 6, 2026, Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, recommended Justice Mishra as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Mishra was working as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court. After the recommendation of the Collegium, the Union Law Ministry sent the file to the Punjab government and sought its opinion over the matter.
According to reports, the Punjab government had not sent its opinion to the Central government till September 2 following which the Center notified the appointment on September 5.
Further, as per Article 217(1) of the Constitution of India, the appointment of a High Court judge is made by the President though there is a provision for consultation with the Chief Justice of India and the Governor of the concerned state. The opinion of the state government is however not deemed to be "a veto" on the appointment.
Reacting over the appointment, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema attacked the Centre linking this appointment "to the rights of Punjab." He said that making an appointment by ignoring the opinion of the state government is "a matter of concern".
Justice Mishra is a legal luminary with a career spanning across several courts. He was born on 16 November 1968 and did his BA (Honours) in Economics from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University and his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He enrolled as a lawyer on 8 May 1993 and practiced mainly on civil, constitutional and service matters. In 2013, he was designated as Senior Advocate. He was appointed Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on 3 February 2014 and became a permanent Judge on 1 February 2016.
He remained in the Allahabad High Court till 20 July 2025 and joined the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 21 July 2025. After the elevation of the then Chief Justice Sheel Nagu to the Supreme Court, Justice Mishra was made the Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court from 1 June 2026.
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