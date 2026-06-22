ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Cabinet Approves 5 Per Cent Annual Cap On School Fee Hike

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to put annual cap on fee hikes by private schools at 5 per cent.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that private schools would be allowed to raise fees only by 5 per cent per annum. He said that the order would be implemented through an ordinance which will be sent to the Governor for approval.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that as per the cabinet decision the fee hiked by schools above 15 per cent in the last three years will be refunded. "If a school wants to increase fees by more than 5 per cent, an expert committee led by a divisional commissioner will examine a request for it," he said.

Bains said the panel would get a financial audit conducted and will have the power to accept or reject the request. The schools would have to provide reasons for increasing the fee by more than 5 per cent, he added.

Later, the Chief Minister's Office stated that to curb unnecessary and unreasonable fee hikes by private unaided schools, the Punjab Cabinet approved the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

The ordinance has been brought by amending the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016.

The move is aimed at having effective control over fee hikes, to provide protection to students and parents from arbitrary fee hikes, to ensure transparency and accountability in fee structure and to protect the interests of students and parents, it further said.

The amendments aim to bring greater clarity in the definitions of fee, fee enhancement and cumulative fee enhancement, to place a cap of 5 per cent on annual fee hike by un-aided schools and to necessitate prior approval of the regulatory body for any fee hike beyond 5 per cent.