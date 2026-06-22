Punjab Cabinet Approves 5 Per Cent Annual Cap On School Fee Hike
Punjab Cabinet capped private school fee hikes at 5%, approved industrial subsidy reforms, launched a data integration platform, and created new administrative posts in Dasuya.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to put annual cap on fee hikes by private schools at 5 per cent.
Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that private schools would be allowed to raise fees only by 5 per cent per annum. He said that the order would be implemented through an ordinance which will be sent to the Governor for approval.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that as per the cabinet decision the fee hiked by schools above 15 per cent in the last three years will be refunded. "If a school wants to increase fees by more than 5 per cent, an expert committee led by a divisional commissioner will examine a request for it," he said.
ਸੂਬੇ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵੱਡੀ ਰਾਹਤ!— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) June 22, 2026
CM ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕੈਬਿਨੇਟ ਦੀ ਬੈਠਕ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੋਇਆ ਆਰਡੀਨੈਂਸ
👉🏻 ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਨਮਾਨੀ 'ਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਲੱਗੇਗੀ ਰੋਕ, ਸਲਾਨਾ 5% ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਧਾ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਫ਼ੀਸ
👉🏻 ਆਰਡੀਨੈਂਸ ਦੇ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬੀਤੇ 36 ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ 'ਚ 5% ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਲਈ ਫ਼ੀਸ… pic.twitter.com/wf6Se4Syj2
Bains said the panel would get a financial audit conducted and will have the power to accept or reject the request. The schools would have to provide reasons for increasing the fee by more than 5 per cent, he added.
Later, the Chief Minister's Office stated that to curb unnecessary and unreasonable fee hikes by private unaided schools, the Punjab Cabinet approved the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
The ordinance has been brought by amending the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016.
The move is aimed at having effective control over fee hikes, to provide protection to students and parents from arbitrary fee hikes, to ensure transparency and accountability in fee structure and to protect the interests of students and parents, it further said.
The amendments aim to bring greater clarity in the definitions of fee, fee enhancement and cumulative fee enhancement, to place a cap of 5 per cent on annual fee hike by un-aided schools and to necessitate prior approval of the regulatory body for any fee hike beyond 5 per cent.
On June 3, Chief Minister Mann had announced that the fee hike will be capped at 5 per cent per annum. The 5 per cent ceiling will cover not only the tuition fees but also all mandatory charges and funds collected by schools, he had said.
In another decision, the Cabinet gave approval to amend guidelines dated November 13, 2019, for disbursement of capital subsidy and investment incentives under the state's industrial policies.
The amendments aim to simplify and streamline the process of subsidy disbursement, improve administrative efficiency and ensure uniform implementation across eligible industrial units, the statement said.
To integrate various databases of different departments of the state, avoid any duplicity and streamline existing processes, the Cabinet also gave its concurrence for implementation of the State Data Integration Platform (SDIP) in Punjab.
A three-tier steering committee will be set up under the Punjab Chief Secretary for ensuring implementation of the SDIP project in a smooth and hassle-free manner.
The steering committee will have the Chief Secretary as the chairperson, Administrative Secretary (Good Governance) as member-convener and the Administrative Secretaries of other departments as members of the committee.
The Cabinet further gave consent for creation of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and other supporting staff for Dasuya sub-division under Hoshiarpur district.
It will considerably help the people of the area who have to travel a significant distance for district-level administrative work, approvals, revenue matters and redressal of public grievances.
Keeping in view the convenience of the people of the area, consent has been given to create five posts, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), along with other supporting staff at the Dasuya sub-division, the statement said.
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