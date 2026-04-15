ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Businessman Found Dead In Car, Suicide Suspected

Moga: Body of a 29-year-old businessman was found inside his SUV in Dharamkot town of Punjab's Moga district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gary, father of two children. He ran a readymade garment shop, 'Gary Collection', in Dharamkot. On information, a team from Dharamkot police station reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said, "Preliminary probe reveals Gurpreet Singh Gary died by suicide by shooting himself dead with his 45 bore licensed revolver. There is a rumor going on social media that he has been murdered but so far, no such thing has come to light in the investigation."

SHO Lashman Singh said as per information received from the family members, Gurpreet Singh left home in the afternoon, telling his younger brother that he was going to get his car washed. When he did not return after a long time, family members got worried, Singh said.

"After this, his younger brother traced his location through the GPS system installed in his SUV and found that the vehicle was parked on the road to Pandori village on Jalandhar bypass highway. When the family reached the spot, they found Gurpreet Singh lying unconscious inside the vehicle," the SHO said.