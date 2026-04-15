Punjab Businessman Found Dead In Car, Suicide Suspected
Police said preliminary probe reveals Gurpreet Singh was under mental stress for last few days.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Moga: Body of a 29-year-old businessman was found inside his SUV in Dharamkot town of Punjab's Moga district on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gary, father of two children. He ran a readymade garment shop, 'Gary Collection', in Dharamkot. On information, a team from Dharamkot police station reached the spot and launched an investigation.
Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said, "Preliminary probe reveals Gurpreet Singh Gary died by suicide by shooting himself dead with his 45 bore licensed revolver. There is a rumor going on social media that he has been murdered but so far, no such thing has come to light in the investigation."
SHO Lashman Singh said as per information received from the family members, Gurpreet Singh left home in the afternoon, telling his younger brother that he was going to get his car washed. When he did not return after a long time, family members got worried, Singh said.
"After this, his younger brother traced his location through the GPS system installed in his SUV and found that the vehicle was parked on the road to Pandori village on Jalandhar bypass highway. When the family reached the spot, they found Gurpreet Singh lying unconscious inside the vehicle," the SHO said.
The police have seized the revolver and the vehicle from the spot.
Investigations revealed that the deceased was under mental stress for some time but the reasons as to why he took the drastic step has not been ascertained, police said.
At present, statements of the family members are being recorded while the body has been sent for autopsy, police said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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