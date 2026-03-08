ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Budget: AAP Govt Announces Rs 1,500 Monthly Aid For SC Women

Chandigarh: Presenting a Rs 2,60,437 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Sunday, the Punjab government offered a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years and Rs 1,500 to women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category under the Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satikar Yojana, enabling 97% of all adult women to avail it. For this, a dedicated budgetary outlay of Rs 9,300 crore has been earmarked in 2026-27.

In his fifth Budget speech, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, "The effective revenue deficit is estimated at 2.06% of the GSDP and the fiscal deficit at 4.08% of GSDP. These estimates reaffirm our resolve to combine responsible fiscal management with sustained support for economic growth and public welfare."

Presenting the Budget in the state Assembly on International Women's Day, Cheema called it a "budget of fulfilling guarantees". "Today, we complete that circle. On the august occasion of International Women's Day, it is time now to announce the biggest ever women empowerment scheme in the history of India. Guided by the vision of our Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann that any country can make progress only if women progress, I am proud to announce the implementation of a new scheme, 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna', under which the government will transfer Rs 1,000 per month directly to the accounts of all adult women," Cheema said.

To implement the scheme, the government has linked it with other initiatives, like encouraging inter-caste marriages and said the country can move forward only with the advancement of women. "This initiative seeks to promote economic independence, strengthen women's role in household decision-making, improve health and nutritional outcomes, and encourage continued education and higher aspirations among girls," Cheema said. "It affirms our belief that empowerment must reflect in tangible financial security and greater dignity for women across Punjab," he added.