Punjab 'Brides' Con Himachal Grooms In 'Gold-Grabbing Marriage Scam'

Kangra: Himachal Pradesh police said they busted a large interstate gang that defrauded young men in the name of marriage. Three women from the gang have been detained. According to police, the gang operated from Punjab and specifically targeted young men who were unable to find suitable matches for themselves.

A family filed a complaint stating that they had arranged their son's marriage to a young woman from Punjab in August through a marriage bureau. Just 20 days after the wedding, the bride fled with approximately 10 tolas of the family's gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, when the gang members were travelling to Sujanpur in a car, the victim's family spotted them and apprehended them.

They were then handed over to the police. The gang comprises five members from both Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The fraudster also involved a middleman who charged two lakh rupees for arranging marriages. He would give one lakh rupees to the alleged marriage bureau in Punjab.