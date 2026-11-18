ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: BKU (Lakhowal) Extends Support To SAD For 2027 Assembly Elections

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with BKU (Lakhowal) leader. ( FB@officeofssbadal )

Chandigarh: The BKU (Lakhowal) on Wednesday extended support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal shared photographs in this regard and expressed his gratitude for their support.

"I am deeply grateful to Ajmer Singh Ji Lakhowal, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, and all the members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Punjab (Lakhowal) for extending their full and unconditional support to the SAD. This serves as a great morale booster for the SAD — the only regional party entirely dedicated to the welfare of farmers and agricultural labourers," said Badal.