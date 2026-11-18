Punjab: BKU (Lakhowal) Extends Support To SAD For 2027 Assembly Elections
Lakhowal said the government made several commitments, but didn't fulfil a single one; Badal said ‘we're committed to resolving all issues faced by farming community’.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Chandigarh: The BKU (Lakhowal) on Wednesday extended support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal shared photographs in this regard and expressed his gratitude for their support.
"I am deeply grateful to Ajmer Singh Ji Lakhowal, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, and all the members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Punjab (Lakhowal) for extending their full and unconditional support to the SAD. This serves as a great morale booster for the SAD — the only regional party entirely dedicated to the welfare of farmers and agricultural labourers," said Badal.
The SAD president said that upon receiving their memorandum of demands, he assured Lakhowal Sahib and the union members that, upon forming the government in 2027, “we are committed to resolving all the issues faced by the farming community".
Deeply grateful to S. Ajmer Singh Ji Lakhowal, S Harinder Singh Lakhowal and all the members of Bharti Kisan Union Punjab (Lakhowal) for extending complete and unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal. This is a major boost for @Akali_Dal_ — the only regional party fully committed to the welfare of farmers and farm labourers. While receiving their demand letter, I assured Lakhowal Sahib and the union members that on forming the government in 2027, we are committed to redressing all issues of the farming community.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 18, 2026
Badal said, "It is a matter of great joy for the SAD today that the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) has joined hands with us to drive out the 'Delhi-based party.' Previous governments have failed to address any of the hardships faced by farmers. In the past, the SAD has resolved every single difficulty encountered by the farmers. Today, farmers are distressed. Together, we will save Punjab and its farming community."
Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, leader, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said, "It is the Akali Dal that has extended a helping hand to farmers and labourers. It was Parkash Singh Badal who worked for the rights of farmers and labourers. We sought a change, and today we have witnessed what that change looks like.”
Lakhowal said Punjab is currently in a dire state. Two months ago, when a seven-day protest was held in Chandigarh, the government made several commitments, yet not a single one has been fulfilled. “Under this government, we have faced both physical assault and exploitation. We must stand strong and ensure the formation of a SAD government," he added.
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